WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Takes 44-Yard Run to the House

Sam Ehlinger has had a strong preseason in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts. The former Texas Longhorn continued his preseason success in a 27-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Ehlinger had his most impressive play of the preseason on a scramble after a broken play that resulted in a 44-yard touchdown run.

He displayed his ability to gain yards when there is nothing given to him through the air.

His run against the Buccaneers is one more data point the Colts must consider when deciding who to keep on their 53-man roster.

Ehlinger finished the preseason completing 24 of 29 passes while throwing for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also added 71 yards on the ground with one score. His quarterback rating was 147.8 for the three preseason games.

Indianapolis signed veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles this offseason. Ehlinger has been battling Foles for the second-string quarterback job.

The Colts are not expected to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Ehlinger has done all he can to prove he is worthy of the backup quarterback spot or show the Colts that they should keep three quarterbacks.

If Ehlinger gets moved to the practice squad, he likely will not stay there for long. He is exceeding the expectations he had as a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

