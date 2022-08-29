Skip to main content
WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Takes 44-Yard Run to the House

WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Takes 44-Yard Run to the House

Sam Ehlinger capped his impressive preseason on Saturday.

Sam Ehlinger has had a strong preseason in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts. The former Texas Longhorn continued his preseason success in a 27-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Ehlinger had his most impressive play of the preseason on a scramble after a broken play that resulted in a 44-yard touchdown run.

He displayed his ability to gain yards when there is nothing given to him through the air.

His run against the Buccaneers is one more data point the Colts must consider when deciding who to keep on their 53-man roster.

Ehlinger finished the preseason completing 24 of 29 passes while throwing for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also added 71 yards on the ground with one score. His quarterback rating was 147.8 for the three preseason games.

Indianapolis signed veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles this offseason. Ehlinger has been battling Foles for the second-string quarterback job.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bijan Sark
News

Sark: Longhorns' Culture is at 'All-Time High,' Explains How it Can Last

"I want what's best for our players and I want them to want it for each other," Sarkisian said Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers, the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State who has not thrown a pass in a college game, his starting quarterback for the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers beat out Hudson Card for the starting spot. Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Praises Longhorns Defense for 'Playing As A Unit'

With a new season approaching, Sarkisian discussed how the defense has improved in fall camp.

By Connor Zimmerlee
d'shawn jamison
News

D'Shawn Jamison, Steve Sarkisian Detail Why Longhorns Secondary is Improved

"We're more of a team that wants to win," Jamison said.

By Zach Dimmitt

The Colts are not expected to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Ehlinger has done all he can to prove he is worthy of the backup quarterback spot or show the Colts that they should keep three quarterbacks.

If Ehlinger gets moved to the practice squad, he likely will not stay there for long. He is exceeding the expectations he had as a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Bijan Sark
News

Sark: Longhorns' Culture is at 'All-Time High,' Explains How it Can Last

"I want what's best for our players and I want them to want it for each other," Sarkisian said Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers, the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State who has not thrown a pass in a college game, his starting quarterback for the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers beat out Hudson Card for the starting spot. Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Praises Longhorns Defense for 'Playing As A Unit'

With a new season approaching, Sarkisian discussed how the defense has improved in fall camp.

By Connor Zimmerlee
d'shawn jamison
News

D'Shawn Jamison, Steve Sarkisian Detail Why Longhorns Secondary is Improved

"We're more of a team that wants to win," Jamison said.

By Zach Dimmitt
Terry Bowden
Football

Longhorns Week 1 Opponent Preview: Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns begin what hopes to be a bounce-back season against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt
sarkisian
Football

Could Texas Finish the Season Ranked Despite Starting Unranked?

CBS Sports discussed what Texas has to do to finish the season ranked in the AP Poll.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Ewers
News

Cool, Calm Quinn Ewers: Why Texas QB Is Ready For Week 1

Quinn Ewers is locked and loaded when it comes to getting ready to face off against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16605472
News

Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Continues to Shine in Preseason

Can Sam Ehlinger make the Colts’ 53-man roster?

By Michael Gresser
College Football Playoffs Trophy
Football

How Likely is A Texas College Football Playoff Appearance This Season?

ESPN.com listed the Longhorns as a top-20 team capable of making the College Football Playoffs.

By Connor Zimmerlee