Longhorns Take Shot at Winning Big 12 Tourney in Kansas City

No. 7 Texas hasn't won the tournament since 2003 as the Longhorns enter their quarterfinal matchup with Kansas State

It’s a new beginning for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns, one filled with the opportunity to win their first Big 12 Tournament championship since 2003.

Yes, it’s been that long. The Longhorns (23-6, 13-5 in Big 12) will face the Kansas State Wildcats (19-11, 9-9) in the final quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Longhorns enter the tournament on an eight-game winning streak, which came after back-to-back losses to Baylor on Feb. 4 and 6. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer tweaked his lineup in an effort to jump-start the team’s offense and overall chemistry.

He moved guard guard Shay Holle and forward DeYona Gaston into the starting lineup full-time and slid guards Aliyah Matharu and Audrey Warren to the bench. It’s worked.

While Matharu is still Texas’ leading scorer at 12.9 points, the Longhorns are less reliant on her 3-point shooting. Holle, a sophomore, gives Texas the same energy Warren did when the latter started, but it’s clear that Warren’s take-no-prisoners approach to playing the game is better suited to the bench.

Meanwhile, Gaston and forward Lauren Ebo have turned into a formidable tandem inside, playing the kind of gritty defense that Schaefer requires.

Senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor averages 10.9 points, but it’s clearly Rori Harmon’s team to run now. The freshman point guard might be the most decorated player in the Big 12 this season, earning a place on the All-Big 12 Second Team, along with selection as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, in addition to the All-Defensive Team and the Freshman Team.

Harmon averages 10.4 points per game. She ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 5 among Division I freshman with 4.8 assists per game, and her 77 steals led the Big 12 in the regular season.

Texas takes on a Kansas State team that its already beaten twice this season — 66-48 in Austin on Jan. 26 and 62-51 in Manhattan on Feb. 23. More importantly, the Longhorns have handled the nearly-unstoppable force that is 6-6 center Ayoka Lee.

In the first meeting, Lee had 20 points and 11 rebounds. In the second meeting, Lee had 10 points and five rebounds. When it comes to Lee, that’s impressive defense.

Lee scored 61 points on Oklahoma in January, setting a new Division I record for most points in a single game. Her 679 points and 279 made field goals are new career single-season highs. She is the first player in K-State history with 675 or more points, 300 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks in a season. She is also the only player in the nation to average 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and 3 or more blocks.

She isn’t the only Wildcat the Longhorns have to worry about, either. Freshman guard Serena Sundell, a five-time Freshman of the Week, made the Big 12 All-Freshman team with Harmon. Also a point guard, Sundell averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 assists. Wildcats guard Brylee Glenn also made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

The winner gets a berth in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

