Texas was one of two teams to finish under par as a team in the first round of the Albuquerque NCAA Regional tournament on Monday.

The Longhorns finished with a 1-under-par 287 at the UNM Championship Course. Oregon is three shots ahead of the Longhorns with a 4-under-par 284.

Bentley Cotton led the Longhorns with a 4-under 68, second individually to Oregon’s Briana Chacon, who shot a 65, making both early contenders for low individual honors.

Texas’ Brigitte Thibault was tied for 13th after a 72, while Sara Kouskova was tied for 17th with a 73. Sophie Guo rounded out the team score with a 74, which tied him for 21st overall. Bohyun Park’s 76 was the Longhorns’ discarded score.

Texas has had seven Top-5 team finishes this season and are out to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season and the 30th time in program history.

Texas also is one of only five teams that advanced to the eight-team Match Play portion of the NCAA Championships in each of the last two times out (2019 and 2021), joining Auburn, Arizona, Duke and Stanford.

For Texas to advance to the national championship as a team, the Longhorns will have to finish in the Top 4 in next week’s regional.

It isn’t just the Longhorns that are well-positioned to advance among Big 12 teams, either. Baylor leads the Stillwater regional by a shot over Clemson, with Oklahoma State finishing four shots back. TCU is tied for fourth in the Albuquerque regional. Oklahoma is in ninth place in Albuquerque.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

