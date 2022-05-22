Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns In Top 15 at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns have one more round on Sunday in an attempt to qualify for the final round of stroke play

The Texas Longhorns improved by 10 shots over their first-round score during second-round play at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday.

Texas also slid up into the Top 15, a key marker as the Longhorns prepare for the third round of stroke play on Sunday.

After the third round, the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage.

Texas shot a 7-over-par 295 on Saturday, improving on the 17-over-par 305 it posted on Friday. The Longhorns wrapped up the second round with a 36-hole score of 24-over-par 600.

Texas finished in a tie for 11th place, which puts them three shots ahead of San Jose State and Virginia to make the cut.

With that improvement, Bohyun Park made a big jump into the individual field. She shot a 76 on Friday but followed that with a team-best 4-under 68 on Saturday. When she finished, her 36-hole total of 144 put her in the Top 10. Once the second round ended, Park was in a tie for sixth place.

Two other Longhorns improved on Saturday. Sara Kouskova followed her first-round 77 with a second-round 73 to finish at 150. Bentley Cotton, who shot a 78 on Friday, shot a 75 on Saturday to finish at 154. Brigitte Thibault finished with the same 54-hole score as Cotton, but took a step back, shooting a 79 on Saturday after shooting a 75 on Friday.

Sophie Guo, who shot a 77 on Friday, shot a 79 on Saturday for a two-round score of 156.

Stanford leads the event at 5-over-par 581, followed by Oregon, Auburn, UCLA and LSU.

TCU is the only other Big 12 team in the Top 15 after the second round.

After the 54-hole cut on Sunday, there will be one more round of stroke play on Monday. That will determine the stroke play champions. There will also be a cut that day to the Top 8 teams, and those teams will play in the match play portion of the event. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

