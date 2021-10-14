    • October 14, 2021
    Jordan Whittington

    Texas WR Whittington Likely Out For Remainder Of Regular Season

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the worst for WR Jordan Whittington's injury on Thursday
    Author:

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat

    Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns either, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington and edge rusher Jacoby Jones both falling victim to injuries during the game. 

    Whittington suffered a clavicle injury late in the fourth quarter, as the Longhorns were making their attempt to regain the lead.

    Jones, meanwhile, went down with a foot injury early in the game against Oklahoma and was immediately sent to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the contest. 

    On Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian updated the status of both players, who are each set to undergo surgery to fix their respective injuries.

    Just three Days later, however, Sarkisian confirmed the worst for Whittington, with the third-year Sophomore now expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. 

    That said, that doesn't necessarily mean that Whittington won't see the field again this season, with Sarkisian leaving the door open for a Big 12 championship or bowl game return.

    "We'll rehab Jordan and play it by ear," Sark said on Thursday.

    With Whittington now out, the Longhorns will have to find players to step up and replace their production from elsewhere on the roster. 

    In their attempt to replace Whittington, receivers Marcus Washington and Kelvontay Dixon were specifically named by Sark as the potential replacements for Whittington's production.

    Through five games this season, Whittington had 24 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per catch.  

