The former Longhorn isn't flying under the radar, even if Tiger Woods is in the Masters field this week

Scottie Scheffler welcomed Tiger Woods’ announcement that he “feels like he’s going to play” in The Masters, beginning on Thursday.

Why?

“I would say Tiger takes a lot of attention away from all of us, which I think is a good thing for us,” Scheffler said during his time with the media on Tuesday.

There’s just one problem with that. Scheffler occupies the spot that Woods once held with regularity, that of the world’s No. 1 player.

Scheffler is seeking his first Masters, and when you’re the No. 1 player in the world that brings its own type of attention. This is not attention that Scheffler has sought out, and the No. 1 ranking is not something he’s ever put much thought into.

“I think you prepare yourself to win golf tournaments,” Scheffler said. “I never looked at a world ranking other than you reach the milestone and get into the top 50 and you get automatically into golf tournaments like this.”

Scheffler enters the Masters on an enviable hot streak. He’s won three of his last five starts — the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the World Golf Championship Match Play, the last of which made him No. 1. He’s No. 1 in FexEx Cup points in the PGA Tour and has won more than $5 million already this season.

When it comes to majors, he’s finished in the Top 10 in the last three — tied for eighth in the PGA Championship, tied for seventh in the U.S. Open and tied for eighth in the Open Championship. He’s also finished in the Top 20 in his two Masters starts.

Not that any of that matters to Scheffler’s friends and family, apparently

“Outside of the guys saying congrats, I wouldn't say too much,” he said. “My friends are still making fun of me. I've still got to do my chores at home, and nothing really changes.”

After winning the Match Play, he took the week off. Ordinarily, he likes to play in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio before heading to the Masters. Instead, he traveled to Augusta on Sunday with his family and caddie, Ted Scott.

He’s been keeping things low-key in preparation for the Masters. He practices during the day and then heads back to his living quarters at night to hang with his family and play board games.

He said that a low-key lifestyle suits him. The board game of choice on Monday night was Sequence. Scheffler, naturally, won.

“I don't place too many expectations on myself,” he said. “I don't really look too far into the future. I'm extremely competitive. So for me, staying present is usually what's best.”

The present looks great for Scheffler. Like his fellow Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, Augusta National has become a course he’s grown comfortable with. And, given the odd scheduling of the pandemic, this will be third time Scheffler has played the course in competition since the fall of 2020.

His knowledge of the course is growing, too, even with changes to two of the holes on the back nine, including moving back the tee box on No. 15 by about 30 yards.

Will Scheffler’s growing knowledge of Augusta National catch up with his No. 1 ranking and make him the latest Longhorn to win a major championship?

“However I play isn't really up to me,” Scheffler said. “I'm going to approach it the way I approach things and just let the results be the results.”

