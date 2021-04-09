Masters Tee Times Set for Longhorns Spieth, Frittelli and Scheffler in Round 2

After a promising first round of the 2021 Masters, the three former-Longhorns now know their groupings and tee times for the second round.

The former Texas Longhorns in the Masters all gave themselves a chance of making the cut heading into the second round on Friday. Jordan Spieth was the most impressive as he shot 1-under par for a 71 on the first round.

Scottie Scheffler, while he did not have a great start was able to find consistency and battle back to finish 1-over par for a 73 on the day. Finally, Dylan Frittelli had the worst finish of the first round out of the three Longhorns as he finished 4-over par on the day. Frittelli will need to improve on his putting, something that most golfers struggled with on Thursday, if he hopes to improve in the second round.

Each of the three players has a great shot to make the cut by the end of the second round and give the nature of the Masters, none of them are out of the running quite yet.

Therefore, all eyes will be on the second round as all three Longhorns make a push to stay alive into the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler will be the first Longhorn to tee off on Friday and is grouped with the legendary Phil Mickelson as well as Tommy Fleetwood. Their group will tee off at 09:18 a.m. CST.

Spieth will tee off the second round with Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa at 09:54 a.m. CST.

Finally, Frittelli will tee off with Sandy Lyle and Matt Jones at 10:18 a.m. CST on Friday.

