Masters Thursday Tracker: Scottie Scheffler Set to Tee Off

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

With 2022's Masters officially set to kick off from Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of the tournament.

Former Texas Longhorns Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday with all of the eyes of Texas, and the rest of the golf world upon them.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates for the Masters below:

FIRST ROUND: 10:26 a.m.: After a short weather delay on Thursday, the tee times for former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth were tweaked for Thursday and for Friday. 

Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 10:26 a.m. central and Friday at 1:03 p.m. central.

USATSI_17977038
Play
Longhorns in the pros

New Tee Times For Longhorns Spieth and Scheffler at The Masters

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are given their tee times for the first two rounds of the Masters.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Scottie Scheffler
Play
News

The Masters 2022: How to Watch, Odds, Tee Times

Get all the information you need to get ready to watch Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler in the Masters this week

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Melendez and Stehly
Play
Baseball

No. 7 Longhorns Rout UTRGV 13-5 For Second Straight Win

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday game against UTRGV.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer entering the Masters, as he's won three of his last five starts, has won more than $5.1 million and has the No. 1 spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Standings. 

Spieth is in group 30, alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee ofd second to last on Thursday, with their tee time set for 1:22 p.m. central They will have an early tee time on Friday morning in Round 2 at 9:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, who is set to return to the tour for the first time since his injury, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He is paired Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

