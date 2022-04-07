Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

With 2022's Masters officially set to kick off from Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of the tournament.

Former Texas Longhorns Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday with all of the eyes of Texas, and the rest of the golf world upon them.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates for the Masters below:

1 Gallery 1 Images

FIRST ROUND: 10:26 a.m.: After a short weather delay on Thursday, the tee times for former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth were tweaked for Thursday and for Friday.

Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 10:26 a.m. central and Friday at 1:03 p.m. central.

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer entering the Masters, as he's won three of his last five starts, has won more than $5.1 million and has the No. 1 spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Standings.

Spieth is in group 30, alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee ofd second to last on Thursday, with their tee time set for 1:22 p.m. central They will have an early tee time on Friday morning in Round 2 at 9:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, who is set to return to the tour for the first time since his injury, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He is paired Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.