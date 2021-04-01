NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Mitchell Moves On: Texas' Sarkisian Weighs In On Decision

Juwan Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal and Texas' Steve Sarkisian weighs in on the choice
Leaving a program is never easy, especially when viewed as the leader of a staff. Juwan Mitchell's decision would fall under that category entering April. 

The Texas linebacker elected to head to the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in his career. Expected to be one of the two starters in Pete Kwiatkowski's 4-2-5 base scheme, Mitchell leaves at least one role needing a starter for the spring and perhaps permanently. 

Fellow linebacker Demarvion Overshown will miss the entire spring after undergoing surgery on his shoulder last month. 

New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian respected Mitchell's decision to pursue other avenues to better his career. His concern now is at the players who remain on staff.

"We coach the guys we have," Sarkisian said on Thursday. "We've got some good, young players at that position. It's a new scheme so we're still working our way through a little bit of the growing pains being new, but we have some young, talented players." 

In two seasons at Texas, Mitchell recorded 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks from his middle linebacker spot. Entering 2021, it was the one position fans felt the most comfortable would transition over from Kwiatkowski's scheme. 

As one door closes, another one opens. Sarkisian is excited for the chance to see what he has at the position for his first season in Austin and well beyond it. It'll take time to say the least as for the third time in four years, the Longhorns will be learning a different formation. 

"I don't really have concerns for the position right now, but again, that's more of a position you find more about when you get pads on," Sarkisian said. "For the first two days now we've just been in helmets so we'll find out more as we move forward." 

Overshown should still be expected to play as one of the two linebackers come September. The question will be who is his running mater to kick off the season against Louisiana. Sarkisian will leave that as an open competition, for now, allowing linebackers coach Jeff Choate to decipher which area needs more attention. 

Off the bat, the expectation would be for rising sophomore Jaylan Ford to take control of the full-time job. The Frisco native was limited outside of special teams early but came on strong in a rotational role for the Longhorns during the final two games of the 2020 season. 

Ford recorded 11 total tackles in the final two games against Kansas State and Colorado. 

Practice is back in action for the Longhorns after a weeklong hiatus due to COVID-19 protocol. Sarkisian elected to hold out longer as contact tracing has left lingering effects with other schools in different sports. 

The NCAA allows 15 practices during a 34-day window. The Longhorns managed to get one day in before closing its doors on March 24. With two weeks left before summer, Sarkisian looks towards building a roster that can adjust entering the offseason. 

From a vocal standpoint, the Longhorns aren't short of players stepping up. 

"We've got good leadership on our team," Sarkisian said. "We've got really good voices and I think we have a lot of respect for one another on our team, which are all components to being a good football team and handling issues like this as they come."  

The Longhorns will conclude their spring with the Orange-White game on April 24. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. 

