Multiple Former Longhorns Shine in NFL Week 1
First, we have rookie sensation Xavier Worthy. Worthy was a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He made his professional debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night. Worthy, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, was the fastest player to ever run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
The Buffalo Bills swapped first-round picks with the two-time champions so the Chiefs could reach up and draft Worthy. It is not a coincidence the Chiefs knocked the Bills out of the AFC playoffs the last two seasons.
Worthy scored on a reverse from 21 yards out the first time he touched the ball. He also caught a Patrick Mahomes pass for his first receiving touchdown as the Chiefs began their quest for a third straight Super Bowl title.
DeMarvion Overshown of the Dallas Cowboys led the team with 11 tackles and one sack in a 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons rushed 18 times for 68 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two kickers had good games for the Longhorns alumni. Justin Tucker went 2 for 3 with a long of 32 yards in the Ravens' loss at Kansas City. Cameron Dicker of the San Diego Chargers helped propel the Chargers to a victory in Jim Harbaugh's first game back in the NFL. Dicker the Kicker was 3 for 3 with a long of 53 yards.