Oklahoma State Defensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas

The Cowboys defense will return a good deal of experience in 2021
The Texas Longhorns will return to Austin to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys following a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

The Cowboys, who are coming off of an 8-3 record under head coach Mike Gundy, finished third in the Big 12 last season and are looking to take the next step in 2021

Defensively, Oklahoma State will feature one of the most experienced units in the Big 12, led by eight returning starters 

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked 34th in the country in scoring defense (23.5 ppg), 44th in the country in total defense (379 ypg), 58thth in the country in rush defense (187.3 ypg), and 47th in the country in pass defense (218.9 ypg).

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of the Cowboys with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Oklahoma State in Austin on October 16 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel

The Cowboys' top returning defensive starter, and a highly-projected NFL Draft pick in 2022, Kolby Harvell-Peel is the leader of the Cowboys secondary and will look to make things difficult on whoever wins the starting quarterback job for Texas. Last season, Harvell-Peel had 31 total tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions on the year.

DL Trace Ford

Another Cowboys defender with high expectations, defensive lineman Trace Ford is projected as an All-Big 12 defender by multiple publications. Last season, ford had 15 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

The team's leading returning tackler from 2020, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had 82 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass deflections, five quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles last season. Rodriguez could arguably be the best linebacker in the Big 12

DB Tre Sterling

Another talented member of the Cowboys' secondary, defensive back Tre Sterling tied Harvell-Peel for the team lead in interceptions with two last season, taking one back for a score. He also had 75 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and .5 sacks. 

