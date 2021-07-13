Oklahoma State Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin on the heels of a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

The Cowboys, who are coming off of an 8-3 record under head coach Mike Gundy, finished third in the Big 12 last season and are looking to take the next step heading into 2021

Oklahoma State will be led by an experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders, as well as a talented group of pass-catchers that will prove difficult to defend for the Longhorns

READ MORE: Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

Last season, the Cowboys ranked fifth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (30.2 PPG), fourth in rushing offense (187.27 YPG), sixth in passing offense (239.5), and fifth in total offense (426.8YPG).

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Oklahoma State with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Oklahoma State in Austin on October 16th at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Now, on to the Cowboys:

QB Spencer Sanders

Entering his fourth year on campus, quarterback Spencer Sanders will be the fulcrum point for the Oklahoma State offense in 2021. Last season, Sanders struggled with protecting the football, throwing 14 interceptions, to just eight touchdowns. He has the talent to produce in Mike Gundy's offense, but can he turn the corner?

WR Brennan Presley

One of the up and comers on the Oklahoma State offense, Brennan Presley, will fill the void left by Tylan Wallace and Dylan Stoner. Presley shined in the spring for the Cowboys and will look to do the same in the fall.

WR Braydon Johnson

The Cowboys leading returning receiver, Braydon Johnson had 20 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown in 2020. He will need to up that production in 2021 in order to help replace the aforementioned Stoner and Wallace, and help Sanders take the next step in the offense.

RB LD Brown

Facing the unenviable task of replacing one of the best player in program history in Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown will get the first crack at the starting job in 2021. Last season, Brown had 82 carries for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He will also face stiff competition from Utah State transfer, Jaylen Warren.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.