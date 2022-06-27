Skip to main content

Texas Golfer Wins First Professional Event

Less than a month after leading Texas to a national title, the former Longhorn is a step closer to joining the PGA Tour

Pierceson Coody, less than a month removed from his final collegiate tournament, claimed his first professional win at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Maine Open on Sunday.

Coody ended up finishing at 20-under par for the event, five shots ahead of second place.

His win comes less than a week after he revealed that the upstart LIV Golf Tour came to him as he was wrapping up his amateur career and made him a “multi-million dollar” offer to join the league.

He turned the offer down, stating that he wanted to join the PGA Tour, the same tour his grandfather, Charles, played on and won 15 events, including the 1971 Masters.

Sunday’s win puts the grandson on a fast track to joining the PGA Tour in 2023.

Coody was No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Class of 2022, which earned him exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the rest of 2022. Coody told PGATour.com that his hope when he joined the Tour was that he could finish in the Top 75 and earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Coody, who was coming off a fourth-place finish in Wichita, Kansas, last week, moved from No. 118 to No. 31 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List with the win. There are five regular-season events remaining, and he’s now within 47 points of the Top 25 on the points list.

Fishing in the Top 25 by the end of the regular season would give Coody a PGA Tour card for next season, and that’s before he participates in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Coody just wrapped up his career at Texas, helping the Longhorns win the NCAA Tournament team championship for the fourth time in school history.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

