Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Texas Longhorns DB
AUSTIN -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former Texas Longhorns star to their practice squad.
The team announced Tuesday the signing of former Texas defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, who played four seasons with the Longhorns.
Jamison, 25, confirmed the news on X (Twitter):
"Thank you @steelers," Jamison tweeted.
Originally signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2023 NFL Draft, Jamison was waived by the Niners prior to the start of last season. He was quickly claimed by the Carolina Panthers, where he carved out a solid role as a rookie.
Jamison appeared in 15 games and made one start for the Panthers last season, primarily contributing on special teams. He posted 10 total tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup while also returning two kickoffs for 40 yards. He registered a career-high 48 snaps on defense in Carolina's 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of last season.
Overall, Jamison was active and received playing time in 15 of the Panthers' 17 games last year.
At Texas, Jamison started off as a receiver during his freshman year in 2018 before switching back to the secondary, the area in which he had originally been recruited at.
With the skills of a receiver, he proved to be a ballhawk in the secondary for both Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian, posting six interceptions across five years with the team, which was highlighted by his first-career pick-six during his super senior season in 2022. He added 137 total tackles (108 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and 17 pass breakups.
Jamison was also a big-time weapon in the return game. During his college career, he returned 48 punts for 368 yards and one touchdown along with 62 kickoffs for 1,435 yards and two more scores.
He'll now get to work with the Pittsburgh practice squad in hopes of getting called up at some point this season.