'Player's Game:' Brent Venables Says Red River Rivalry Decided by Players, Not Coaches
This weekend's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners features two highly-rated teams backed by experience and confidence at the forefront. Both head coaches boast an extensive resume in college football, yet they each have taken focus to opposing sides of the ball.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian served as an offensive coordinator across three different programs, including the Atlanta Falcons, prior to arriving in Austin. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables held the position of defensive coordinator for the Sooners for 12 years and another four years at Clemson.
The annual Red River Shootout will stand as an opportunity for the coaches to tap into their roots in what some would call a chess match on the field.
But Venables sees it as a chance for the athletes themselves to show what they're capable of.
"I don't know about a chess match," Venables said during Tuesday's press conference. "It's a player's game, and they're not really concerned about what you're doing, they're going to do what they do and they do it well. They're going to run the football, they're going to set it up, play actions, they're going to take a lot of shots."
Coming into this weekend, the Sooners will sport a freshman starting quarterback in Michael Hawkins Jr., while the Longhorns will bring back junior first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers to take the reins. Not only will this matchup allow for both Hawkins and Ewers to cement their name in their position, but it'll open the door for the latest talents to make statements in a game where anything can happen.
Venables specifically mentioned that Texas has generated a powerful offense under Sarkisian after bringing in top-rated transfers and developing veteran players to be explosive on all fronts.
"They’ve got really good players at every position, but the way they’re playing up front, the cohesion, the chemistry, the physicality that they’re playing with, they kind of lead the way from an offensive standpoint," Venables said.
He praised Sarkisian's knowledge and play-calling abilities and how his team has been able to dominate in all five games so far this season, but reemphasized the fact that he's been gifted extremely skilled players in order to execute that winning streak.
"I think Steve's an excellent offensive-minded coach who knows what he's doing. His presentations are fantastic. [He] puts his players in a position to be successful. He knows how to create leverage and knows how to attack a defensive structure," Venables said. "So when you have that along with really good, experienced, explosive, talented players, it's a recipe for success."
The Oklahoma defense has the strength of being coached by Venables and will look to minimize the Texas offense on every drive in one of the most iconic college football rivalries known in the sport.