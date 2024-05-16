PREVIEW: No. 25 Texas Longhorns Close Regular Season Against Kansas
It has been a long, arduous journey to get to this point, but we are finally here folks. The last series of the regular season. Back at home to cap things off, the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (32-20, 17-10) are set to host the Kansas Jayhawks (29-18, 15-12) for the final conference series of the regular season
The Longhorns enter this series having won five straight series in Big 12 play, and with an overall record of 8-1 in series against their conference foes. Their most recent being against the UCF Knights on the road, including a back-and-forth affair to clinch the series in the finale.
Now they must turn their attention to a Jayhawks squad that boasts a strong balance of pitching and hitting. Even though there isn't a chance to win the regular season conference title, there is still plenty to play for Texas in this one.
First and foremost, seeding in the Big 12 Tournament. As it currently stands they can finish as high as the No. 2 seed and as low as the No. 6 seed. Getting that No. 2 seed means a bye and an extra day of rest for the pitching staff. Looking even further ahead, a strong showing to close the season boosts their chances of getting a favorable spot in their potential regional.
How to watch/listen:
Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 3: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Kansas by the numbers:
- Record: 29-18 (15-12)
- Runs scored: 354
- Runs allowed: 250
- Team Avg.: .306
- Team Avg. against: .264
- Team ERA: 4.63
Kansas wins this series if...
It can take advantage of a modified Texas starting rotation. Rather than the typical trio of Max Grubbs, Ace Whitehead and Lebarron Johnson Jr. going in these three games, the Longhorns will shake it up a bit. Charlie Hurley will take the mound in the series opener while Grubbs and Johnson will start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Doing this allows the Longhorns to get Whitehead more rest and line up their rotation ahead of the Big 12 Tournament. For the Jayhawks, though, it presents an opportunity to get into the bullpen early in games and force Texas out of its game plan. If they can do that early and often, then they have a chance of leaving Austin with a big series win.
Texas wins this series if...
It can continue winning games without a ton of extra-base hits. The long ball and extra-base hits have undeniably been a big part of how dominant the Longhorns' lineup has been this season. Racking up doubles and home runs galore does wonders for putting up runs in bunches, after all. However, at times they've struggled with small ball.
Getting runners on, moving them over, and bringing them home without relying on the aforementioned extra-base hits has not always come easy. Recently they've improved on this issue, though. This will be imperative against a Jayhawks' staff that enters this series having given up only 37 home runs on the season.
Should the Longhorns continue their recent trend of blending small ball with extra-base hits, then they will like their chances of securing another conference series win to end the regular season.