Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer A Big-Time DFW Area Offensive Lineman

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

MAY 6 1:55 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's focus on the offensive line in the 2022 class continued on Wednesday when the program offered Duncanvill offensive tackle, Cameron Williams.

Williams announced his offer via his personal Twitter account.

One of the top offensive tackles in the state, the 6-foot-5 360-pound Williams has a myriad of offers from Power 5 schools, including LSU, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, and many more.

Williams is set to visit Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech this June, with the Longhorns hoping to land a visit from him as well in the coming months.

MAY 5 5:45 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns' focus on improving their pass rush in the 2023 class continued on Tuesday when Steve Sarkisian offered Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) strong side defensive end, Jayden Wayne.

"I was excited!", Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com of his offer. "I don't know much about Texas but it has a lot of tradition and a lot of NFL players came from there. I know coach Sarkisian is new there too."

One of the top defensive end recruits in the entire nation, Wayne holds offers from a host of Power 5 blue blood programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and USC.

Known for using length and agility to get past defenders at the line, Wayne has been compared to Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher, Chandler Jones.

MAY 4 5:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns' impressive list of June visitors continued to grow on Tuesday afternoon when talented 2022 ATH Arlis Boardingham announced his intentions to visit Austin.

Boardingham will visit the 40 Acres on June 24.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 220 pounds, Boardingham primarily played wide receiver for Birmingham High School (Van Nuys, CA), and could be in line for a position change when he arrives on a college campus.

Boardingham has received offers from a host of Power 5 programs, including Texas, Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame, Colorado, Arizona State, and Kansas, among others.

APRIL 27 9:40 AM UPDATE: One of the most coveted defensive line recruits in the entire country, Cass Technical (Detroit, MI) defensive tackle Deone Walker revealed his list of finalists this week, naming the Longhorns among a host of other impressive programs.

Standing a massive 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds, Walker is still a developmental prospect, but has an extremely high ceiling, and would be a natural fit for the nose tackle position in Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme.

Alongside Texas, Walker named Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Arizona State, Oregon, and Pittsburgh as the finalists for his signature.

APRIL 25 7:00 AM UPDATE: Elite cornerback prospect Terrance Brooks has had no shortage of suitors for his signature heading into his senior season.

However, that list of suitors has now been cut to five, with Brooks listing his final five schools on Saturday afternoon -- A list that includes the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside the Longhorns, the Plano product also listed the Texas A&M Aggies, The Oregon Ducks, The Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida Gators in his top five.

Brooks is set to visit Austin alongside 15 other elite prospects on June 18th, a handful of which are uncommitted, including Cy Park (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins. North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka.

Several longhorn commits will also be in attendance that weekend, including Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

APRIL 17 4:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns could be adding their left tackle the future should Kam Dewberry decide to join the Forty Acres.

On Saturday, the elite Texan released his top-five schools he’ll be selecting from. They included Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

According to the 247Sports composite, Dewberry is the No. 97 player and No. 9 offensive tackle in the country. The hope is that Steve Sarkisian can land a top-level talent to protect the quarterback for years to come.

With Dewberry’s commitment, they should be set.

APRIL 16 1:20 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have once again found themselves in the mix for another elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville High School strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

Abor announced his top-10 finalists on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon, listing the Longhorns alongside a host of other elite blue-blood programs.

Arguably the top edge prospect in the entire country, Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

Abor also listed Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, USC, and Arizona State in his top-10, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

APRIL 11 1 PM UPDATE: Coveted 2023 Texas Longhorns Target Arch Manning was seen giving Steve Sarkisian's team some more love on Saturday when he threw up the horns with current Texas 2023 Commit Rueben Owens II in a picture on social media on Saturday night.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, who is projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, Manning has set his unofficial visit day with the Horns for the weekend of June 9-11, giving the Longhorns a chance to impress the young star.

Alongside the Longhorns, Manning is reportedly having a good deal of communication from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford, Duke, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Manning's increasing interest in the program comes as a bit of a surprise given the SEC roots of his family. However, thanks to the relationship with Owens, as well as the recruiting efforts of Sarkisian, Texas finds itself squarely in the mix.

APRIL 9 3:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have made their way into the top-12 of elite west coast offensive tackle prospect Malik Agbo, the Federal Way (WA) Todd Beamer Prospect announced on Friday.

A versatile offensive line prospect, Agbo has the ability to play either tackle or on the interior of the line, thanks to his strength and athleticism. Agbo is still a raw prospect and will need time for his technique to catch up to his body. However, his upside is elite.

Alongside Texas, Agbo listed Oklahoma, Miami, Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Michigan, and USC in his top-12.

APRIL 9 8:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's out-of-state reach has continued to impress throughout his first three months as the Texas head coach, and on Friday morning, another talented name took notice of his efforts, in Southhaven defensive tackle Aaron Bryant.

Bryant, whose 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame makes him an ideal candidate for Pete Kwiatkowski's nose tackle position, finished his junior season in 2020 with 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Alongside the Longhorns, Bryant listed Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Indiana, and Oregon in his top-10, though he is currently thought to be an Ole Miss lean.

APRIL 7 7:45 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have found themselves in the running for another elite defensive line prospect, in Scottsdale Arizona product Anthony Lucas.

The Chaparral high school star announced Texas in his top-10 on Wednesday via his social media accounts.

Often compared to Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers, Lucas is a big framed, forceful defensive line prospect with a good motor that uses his strength and leverage to his advantage, and dominates stopping the run.

Alongside Texas, Lucas named Florida State, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, UCLA, and Texas A&M in his list of final schools.

APRIL 6 5:45 PM UPDATE: 37 days after Top 2022 safety Jacoby Mathews listed his top six schools, the Ponchatoula (LA) prospect released a new final six on Tuesday, featuring three new schools, and with the Longhorns still in the running.

Alongside the Texas, LSU, and Florida, who remained amongst his finalists, Mathews named Arizona State, Clemson, and USC as the new contenders.

Mathews' original top six featured Texas, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma.

Mathews is set to visit Austin alongside 15 other elite prospects on June 18th, eight of which are uncommitted, including, Cy Park (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins. North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Mathews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka.

Joining that group will be the seven current Texas commitments, in Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

A two-way player, Mathews started at both safety and quarterback for the Ponchatoula Green Wave, helping them to a 7-2 record and a playoff birth.

APRIL 4 5:25 PM UPDATE: Arguably the top safety in the 2022 recruiting class, IMG Academy (FLA) prospect Kamari Wilson, released his list of top-12 schools on Sunday afternoon, naming the Longhorns amongst the finalists.

Often compared to Marcus Maye of the New York Jets, Wilson's 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame allows to play with violent aggression and help out with tremendous run supportability. Wilson is thought of as one of the top run-defenders on the back end in the entire class, but also excels in coverage, especially against tight ends, and against running backs out of the backfield.

Alongside Texas, who is the only Big 12 school in the running for the Florida talent, Wilson listed LSU, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State, and South Florida in his top-12.

APRIL 3 5 PM UPDATE: Elite Longhorns outside linebacker target Harold Perkins has reportedly set an official visit date of June 18, adding him to an already extremely talented list of prospects set to visit that weekend.

Perkins will visit alongside 15 other elite prospects, eight of which are uncommitted, including, North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Mathews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka will all make their first official visits to Austin.

Joining that group of uncommitted stars will be the seven current Texas commitments, in Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

The Cypress Texas native is currently choosing between Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, and Florida, among others.

APRIL 2 3 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James Lousiana wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-7 on Friday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Lousiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Miami, and USC in his top-7.

MARCH 29 9:30 AM UPDATE: Just days after announcing the Texas Longhorns among his top-12 finalists, Trussville Alabama defensive end prospect Justice Finkley has set his official visit date to Austin on the weekend of June 25-27.

Finkley announced his intentions to visit the 40 acres on Sunday, in an interview with SI All-American.

"They seem to be genuine," Finkley told SI All-American of Steve Sarkisian and his staff. "I love their staff and how they see me as a 5-tech that can cover in their defense."

The Texas target will also take a visit to Ann Arbor to check out the Michigan Wolverines on June 18.

Finkley also indicated to SI All-American that he is not yet close to making a final decision on his recruitment and that he could wait until as late as the final to make his choice, as he continues to plan more visits throughout the spring and summer.

MARCH 28 8:03 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have landed in the top-6 for one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2022 class, in IMG Academy offensive tackle Aliou Bah. Bah announced the Longhorns amongst his finalists on Sunday night via social media.

Bah, who holds as many as 36 offers, listed the Longhorns alongside Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma. Bah plans on taking visits to each of the schools in his top-6, though he has not set a date for his visits as of this report.

MARCH 26 7:05 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are among the finalists for another elite Alabama defensive lineman, in Trussville star Justice Finkley. Finkley is the second big-time defensive lineman prospect in less than a week to add the Longhorns amongst his final schools.

Finkley is not just one of the top recruits in the entire state of Alabama, but one of the top defensive end prospects in the entire country. Alongside the Longhorns, Finkley also listed Alabama, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Stanford, Colorado, and UCF among his top 12.

MARCH 21 4:16 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns found themselves in the mix for yet another big-time defensive lineman product on Friday, when Lakeland Florida High School defensive end Keahnist Thompson listed the program among his final eight schools.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound strongside defensive end is thought to be one of the top defensive end prospects in the state of Florida and holds an impressive list of offers, including at least 16 from Power-Five schools.

Alongside the Longhorns, Thompson also listed Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Miami, Central Florida, and South Carolina.

MARCH 17 2:15 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns once again find themselves amongst the top finalists for an elite-level offensive line recruit, in St. John Bosco's Earnest Greene.

The Bellflower, California native was the latest in a group of highly-rated offensive lineman to proclaim his interests in Steve Sarkisian's program in his Wednesday Twitter announcement.

Universally rated as one of the top overall guard prospects in the country, Greene has drawn comparisons to Ohio State's Wyatt Davis thanks to his positional versatility, athleticism, side-to-side mobility, and the mental edge he carries along the front.

Alongside the Longhorns, Greene named Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and USC in his top-10, in no particular order.

MARCH 16 4:30 PM UPDATE: Just weeks after naming the Longhorns among his top-10 schools, top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan put his final list of schools to just three on Tuesday, with Texas firmly in place in the group.

Known as a corner with high frame potential, elite athleticism, and top-end speed, Jordan is one of the most sought-after cornerback recruits in the state of Texas.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his final three, setting up a hard-hitting recruiting battle heading into the spring.

MARCH 12 1:45 PM UPDATE: Yet another front seven difference maker has taken an interest in the Longhorns, in New Jersey St. Peters Prep defensive tackle, K.J. Miles.

An elite athlete with explosive quickness and speed, Miles has been compared to the Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark, and is a versatile defensive line prospect that has the ability to play multiple positions along the front. Miles is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect but possesses all of the desirable measurables between size, speed, strength, and agility.

Alongside the Longhorns, Miles listed Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Virginia in his top-7.

MARCH 10 11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are getting yet another look from an immensely talented player at a key position, in Humble Summer Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks, who listed the Longhorns in his top-8 on Twitter Wednesday evening, is arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the state of Texas, as well as one of the best at his position in the entire country.

Along with the Longhorns, Banks listed Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Oregon in his top-8

Drawing favorable comparisons to Austin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins, Banks is a big-bodied tackle with good length and athleticism that has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. Banks is also known for his good feet and strong hands, as well as his ability to redirect players and protect the quarterback even when he is out of position.

Banks is already a highly decorated player in his young career, earning first-team all-district honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons with Summer Creek.

MARCH 9 3:30 PM UPDATE: Looking to bolster their defensive secondary, the Longhorns have been in hot pursuit of some of the most talented defensive backs in the 2022 class in recent weeks.

The latest of those prospects to take notice of the program, Mission Hills, California prospect Ephesians Prysock named the Longhorns in his top-10 schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 170 pounds, Prysock is one of a pair of talented defensive prospects from Bishop Alemany that the Longhorns are in pursuit of, along with linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

Alongside Texas, Prysock also named Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon, and Colorado in his top-10.

MARCH 2 NOON UPDATE: Another talented in-state player seems to be eying the Longhorns in Pilot Point star prospect Ish Harris. Harris is the latest talents to take an interest in the Longhorns after West Brook's Bryce Anderson named the longhorns in his final list, and Aledo's Bryan Allen Jr. committed in recent days.

Last season, Harris had 44 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot. Also, a two-way star, Harris also played running back, where he ran for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named the District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP. The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete could potentially play on either side of the ball.

Harris also named Baylor, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State in his top-6 alongside the Longhorns.

MARCH 2 9 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns are yet again a finalist for another elite national recruit, in Brophy College Preparatory defensive end, Zac Swanson.

Swanson, who made the announcement of his final four on Sunday via his Twitter account, is one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona, and one of the defensive end recruits in the country.

The Phoenix Arizona product also named USC, Oregon, and Kentucky alongside the Longhorns in his top-4.

FEBRUARY 27 7 PM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's program is on the radar of yet another elite 2022, in Arlington Bowies Devon Campbell, who named the Longhorns in his top-7 list on Saturday night.

Campbell has been compared to Cowboys guard Zack Martin and is versatile enough to play either tackle or guard at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Campbell is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class and alongside the Longhorns, listed Oklahoma, Houston, Texas A&M, USC, Florida State, and Alabama in his list.

FEBRUARY 27 4 PM UPDATE: Yet another top-level defensive back listed the Longhorns among his top schools on Saturday in Beaumont West Brook safety Bryce Anderson. Anderson made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Often compared to Deonte Thompson of the Arizona Cardinals, Anderson is known as an elite athlete with top-end track-like speed, with elite-level ability as a deep coverage safety. Anderson is also solid in man-to-man coverage and has excellent instincts and awareness due in part to his dual-threat play as a quarterback.

Anderson also listed Michigan, USC, LSU, and Texas A&M in his top-five list, with the Longhorns thought to be the heavy favorite.

FEBRUARY 27 10:30 AM UPDATE: Texas landed in the top-6 for another elite national recruit on Friday, in Ponchatoula, Lousiana safety Jacoby Mathews. Mathews made the announcement via Twitter.

One of the top safety prospects in the entire country, Mathews listed the Longhorns in his top-6 alongside a host of other powerhouse programs, including Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, and Mississippi State.

A two-way player, Mathews started at both safety and quarterback for the Ponchatoula Green Wave, helping them to a 7-2 record and a playoff birth.

FEBRUARY 22 3:30 PM UPDATE: One area that the Longhorns have yet to make an impact in the 2022 class to this point was on the defensive line. That all changed on Monday afternoon when New Orleans area defensive tackle Tygee Hill included Texas in his top-10 schools.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 280 pounds, Hill is a thick interior defensive lineman who is quick of the snap and very active in pursuit. He is also very good against the run, using his hands and occupying blockers with solid leverage.

Hill has been compared to Rashard Lawrence of the Arizona Cardinals and has been a starter with Edna Karr since his freshman season, helping the Cougars win multiple state titles.

Alongside the Longhorns, Hill also listed Miami, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Jackson State, Florida State, and Michigan State in his top-10.

FEBRUARY 21 1:15 PM UPDATE: Top talents continue to favor the Longhorns, with the most recent being elite Houston North Shore cornerback Denver Harris, who named Texas in his top-4 schools on Sunday.

Harris is not just one of the sought-after recruits in the state of Texas, but one of the top recruits in the nation, fielding offers from nearly every Power Five program. Alongside the Longhorns, Harris named the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies in his final list.

A physical corner, with a big frame and excellent tackling ability, Harris also excels on the line of scrimmage in jamming situations, as well as man-to-man coverage. He has been compared to former Ohio State standout Jeff Okudah, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

FEBRUARY 20 7:20 PM UPDATE: Just hours after Kevin Coleman Jr. named the Longhorns in his top-8 schools, Aledo, Texas safety Bryan Allen Jr. also inserted the Horns onto his 7-team shortlist.

The 6-foot 180-pound prospect is thought of as one of the top recruits in the state of Texas, as well as one of the safeties in the entire country. Allen is also a superb athlete, clocking a 4.43 shuttle time, a 32-inch vertical leap, and running in the 100-meter and 200-meter relays for the Aledo track team.

The rest of Allen's top-7 included Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State, Auburn, and Jackson State.

FEBRUARY 20 3:50 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns are already off to a great start in recruiting under the leadership of new head coach Steve Sarkisian, securing the commitment of six elite recruits, including two at the wide receiver position.

That momentum seems to be continuing now, with another big-time pass-catcher from the 2022 class appearing on the Longhorns' radar in five-star St. Louis Missouri product Kevin Coleman Jr., who listed the team in his top-8 schools on Saturday.

Coleman currently sits as the number-three wideout in the 2022 class and also listed Alabama, Oregon, USC, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, and Arizona State, among his top choices.

FEBRUARY 18 11:58 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum continued on Thursday night when elite in-state wide receiver Evan Stewart made his commitment to the program.

Stewart becomes the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and is the second wide receiver to pledge to Steve Sarkisian. He chose the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

FEBRUARY 16 3:21 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns momentum in the 2022 recruiting cycle continues to increase, with multiple targets taking notice of what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin.

The latest of that group is top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan, who named the Longhorns among his top-10 schools on Monday.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Auburn Tigers in the list in no particular order.

FEBRUARY 12 9:55 AM UPDATE: The Horns continued their all-out blitz on recruiting in their defensive secondary on Thursday evening, offering one of the nation's top 2023 cornerbacks in Tony Mitchell of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Mitchell has the athleticism and frame that Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski covet in their cornerbacks. Mitchell holds offers from all of the usual suspects in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and Michigan, among many others.

FEBRUARY 11 4:40 PM UPDATE: With the secondary set to be a major focus on the recruiting front in the coming months for the Horns, Steve Sarkisian and staff got a jump on the 2023 cycle, offering Arlington, Texas cornerback, Jamel Johnson of Seguin High School.

Johnson reported his offer via his personal Twitter account and to this point has received offers from national recruiting powers such as Alabama, LSU, and Michigan, as well as a host of other Power Five schools.

FEBRUARY 10 7:40 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns added another offer to their extensive list for the 2022 class on the defensive side of the ball on Thursday, re-offering talented Mission Hills, California linebacker Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka.

Seen as a big hitter with a knack for leadership, Tuihalamaka is an effective pass rusher that brings a tough overall edge to the defense.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 238 pounds, the Bishop Alemany prospect is being pursued by USC, UCLA, Florida, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and LSU, among others.

FEBRUARY 9, 10:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns offered a pair of talented defensive linemen this week, as they attempted to bolster their front seven going into the future.

First up on that list, was 2023 defensive tackle prospect, John Walker, out of Kissimmee Florida, wh received an offer on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder already boasts an impressive list of offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, and Florida, among others.

Then on Tuesday morning, Sarkisian's defensive focus continued, re-offering 2022 Boonville, Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Boonville High School product also has offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Washington.

