Recruiting Tracker: Top CB Talent Names Names Longhorns in Top-4

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Sunday when elite Houston North Shore CB Denver Harris named the Longhorns in his top-4 schools

With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

FEBRUARY 21 1:15 PM UPDATE: Top talents continue to favor the Longhorns, with the most recent being elite Houston North Shore cornerback Denver Harris, who named Texas in his top-4 schools on Sunday.

Harris is not just one of the sought-after recruits in the state of Texas, but one of the top recruits in the nation, fielding offers from nearly every Power Five program. Alongside the Longhorns, Harris named the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies in his final list.

A physical corner, with a big frame and excellent tackling ability, Harris also excels on the line of scrimmage in jamming situations, as well as man-to-man coverage. He has been compared to former Ohio State standout Jeff Okudah, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

FEBRUARY 20 7:20 PM UPDATE: Just hours after Kevin Coleman Jr. named the Longhorns in his top-8 schools, Aledo, Texas safety Bryan Allen Jr. also inserted the Horns onto his 7-team shortlist.

The 6-foot 180-pound prospect is thought of as one of the top recruits in the state of Texas, as well as one of the safeties in the entire country. Allen is also a superb athlete, clocking a 4.43 shuttle time, a 32-inch vertical leap, and running in the 100-meter and 200-meter relays for the Aledo track team.

The rest of Allen's top-7 included Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State, Auburn, and Jackson State.

FEBRUARY 20 3:50 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns are already off to a great start in recruiting under the leadership of new head coach Steve Sarkisian, securing the commitment of six elite recruits, including two at the wide receiver position.

That momentum seems to be continuing now, with another big-time pass-catcher from the 2022 class appearing on the Longhorns' radar in five-star St. Louis Missouri product Kevin Coleman Jr., who listed the team in his top-8 schools on Saturday.

Coleman currently sits as the number-three wideout in the 2022 class and also listed Alabama, Oregon, USC, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, and Arizona State, among his top choices.

FEBRUARY 18 11:58 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum continued on Thursday night when elite in-state wide receiver Evan Stewart made his commitment to the program.

Stewart becomes the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and is the second wide receiver to pledge to Steve Sarkisian. He chose the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

FEBRUARY 16 3:21 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns momentum in the 2022 recruiting cycle continues to increase, with multiple targets taking notice of what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin.

The latest of that group is top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan, who named the Longhorns among his top-10 schools on Monday.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Auburn Tigers in the list in no particular order.

FEBRUARY 12 9:55 AM UPDATE: The Horns continued their all-out blitz on recruiting in their defensive secondary on Thursday evening, offering one of the nation's top 2023 cornerbacks in Tony Mitchell of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Mitchell has the athleticism and frame that Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski covet in their cornerbacks. Mitchell holds offers from all of the usual suspects in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and Michigan, among many others.

FEBRUARY 11 4:40 PM UPDATE: With the secondary set to be a major focus on the recruiting front in the coming months for the Horns, Steve Sarkisian and staff got a jump on the 2023 cycle, offering Arlington, Texas cornerback, Jamel Johnson of Seguin High School.

Johnson reported his offer via his personal Twitter account and to this point has received offers from national recruiting powers such as Alabama, LSU, and Michigan, as well as a host of other Power Five schools.

FEBRUARY 10 7:40 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns added another offer to their extensive list for the 2022 class on the defensive side of the ball on Thursday, re-offering talented Mission Hills, California linebacker Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka.

Seen as a big hitter with a knack for leadership, Tuihalamaka is an effective pass rusher that brings a tough overall edge to the defense.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 238 pounds, the Bishop Alemany prospect is being pursued by USC, UCLA, Florida, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and LSU, among others.

FEBRUARY 9, 10:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns offered a pair of talented defensive linemen this week, as they attempted to bolster their front seven going into the future.

First up on that list, was 2023 defensive tackle prospect, John Walker, out of Kissimmee Florida, wh received an offer on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder already boasts an impressive list of offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, and Florida, among others.

Then on Tuesday morning, Sarkisian's defensive focus continued, re-offering 2022 Boonville, Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Boonville High School product also has offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Washington.

