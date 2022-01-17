Rori Harmon is Big 12 Freshman of Week

The Longhorns' point guard nearly had a triple-double vs. Kansas and managed five steals against West Virginia

Freshman guard Rori Harmon is the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

Harmon helped the No. 15 Longhorns (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) to a victory over West Virginia on Saturday, and nearly recorded a triple-double in an overtime loss to Kansas.

This is the third time Harmon has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. She claimed the honors on Nov. 15 and Dec. 27. She is the second Big 12 player to earn the honor three times, joining Kansas State’s Serena Sundell.

Harmon started last week with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Longhorns’ disappointing loss to Kansas at the Erwin Center. She followed that with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the West Virginia victory. In two games last week she averaged 9.5 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Harmon is Texas’ second-leading scorer and rebounder with 10.9 points and five rebounds. She leads the Longhorns with 68 assists, an average of 4.5, and 34 steals, an average of 2.3.

Texas is preparing for a showdown on Wednesday with No. 7 Iowa State, which is the only remaining undefeated team in Big 12 play. That game is set for 6:30 p.m

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

