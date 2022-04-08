Rough Second Round at Masters Likely Dooms Jordan Spieth

Spieth is likely to miss the cut at The Masters following a rough second round

Following a shaky first round at The Masters, former Longhorn Jordan Spieth set out on Friday morning looking for a strong second round to get himself back in contention for his second green jacket.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth had entered the second round at +2. Things appeared to be looking up for Spieth to start his round, as he would par hole No. 1, including an impressive two-putt following a good second shot to get him on the green.

Holes two and three saw Spieth trade a birdie and a bogey, as he would birdie hole No. 2 to get to +1 but immediately bogey hole No. 3 to find himself right back at +2, but still well within the cut.

He would continue his strong start to round two with a birdie on the par four, hole No. 5 bringing himself to +1 and within striking distance of getting under par and finding himself with a chance to get in the upper half of the leaderboard.

From there, it was relatively smooth sailing for Spieth, as he would par six straight holes, entering hole No. 12 still at +1 and in the cut. Hole No. 12 would see Spieth start to unravel, however, as he would triple bogey the par three, putting himself at +4 and firmly in danger of missing the cut.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth would settle down some, getting par on hole Nos. 13-17, remaining at +4 and just barely in the cut. Once again, though, when Spieth appeared to be set to make the weekend cut, he would unravel on hole 18. Hole No. 18 saw Spieth double bogey a par four, putting him at +6 and outside of the projected cut of +5.

It was a rough first two rounds for Spieth, who came into The Masters looking to win his second green jacket. A rough day one was followed by a worse day two as Spieth's weekend at The Masters likely done after just the second round.

Jordan Spieth

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook..