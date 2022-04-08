Skip to main content

Rough Second Round at Masters Likely Dooms Jordan Spieth

Spieth is likely to miss the cut at The Masters following a rough second round

Following a shaky first round at The Masters, former Longhorn Jordan Spieth set out on Friday morning looking for a strong second round to get himself back in contention for his second green jacket. 

USATSI_18039444

Jordan Spieth

Spieth had entered the second round at +2. Things appeared to be looking up for Spieth to start his round, as he would par hole No. 1, including an impressive two-putt following a good second shot to get him on the green. 

Holes two and three saw Spieth trade a birdie and a bogey, as he would birdie hole No. 2 to get to +1 but immediately bogey hole No. 3 to find himself right back at +2, but still well within the cut. 

He would continue his strong start to round two with a birdie on the par four, hole No. 5 bringing himself to +1 and within striking distance of getting under par and finding himself with a chance to get in the upper half of the leaderboard. 

From there, it was relatively smooth sailing for Spieth, as he would par six straight holes, entering hole No. 12 still at +1 and in the cut. Hole No. 12 would see Spieth start to unravel, however, as he would triple bogey the par three, putting himself at +4 and firmly in danger of missing the cut. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18020395
Play
News

Masters Friday Tracker: Scheffler Takes Over Sole Possession of No. 1 on Leaderboard

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

New Threat Emerging in Arch Manning Recruitment?

There could be a new school emerging in the pursuit of 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

ESPN Insider Chooses Texas in 'College Football's Top 25 Future Offense Power Rankings'

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg lists Texas in College Football's “top 25 future offense power rankings”

By Tomer Barazani1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18039868

Jordan Spieth

Spieth would settle down some, getting par on hole Nos. 13-17, remaining at +4 and just barely in the cut. Once again, though, when Spieth appeared to be set to make the weekend cut, he would unravel on hole 18. Hole No. 18 saw Spieth double bogey a par four, putting him at +6 and outside of the projected cut of +5. 

It was a rough first two rounds for Spieth, who came into The Masters looking to win his second green jacket. A rough day one was followed by a worse day two as Spieth's weekend at The Masters likely done after just the second round. 

USATSI_18039858

Jordan Spieth

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook..

USATSI_18020395
News

Masters Friday Tracker: Scheffler Takes Over Sole Possession of No. 1 on Leaderboard

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

New Threat Emerging in Arch Manning Recruitment?

There could be a new school emerging in the pursuit of 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

ESPN Insider Chooses Texas in 'College Football's Top 25 Future Offense Power Rankings'

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg lists Texas in College Football's “top 25 future offense power rankings”

By Tomer Barazani1 hour ago
USATSI_17795236_168388359_lowres
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early College Hoops Rankings: Where Does Texas Land?

The Longhorns enter the offseason with question marks across the board

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Moro Ojomo
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: 8th Spring Practice Update + Ojomo Rips Football Culture

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss the major updates from the 8th spring practice as well as the press conference in which senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo did not hold back.

By Jonathan Davis3 hours ago
Mikel Harrison-Pilot
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns Makes Cut for in-state Star Mikal Harrison-Pilot

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Arch Manning
News

Payday: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Can Now Sign NIL Deals

Texas Longhorns' coveted prospect Arch Manning can now sign NIL deals in Louisiana

By Tomer Barazani8 hours ago
USATSI_18039445
News

Jordan Spieth Starts Masters With Uneven First Round

The 2015 champion was over par for most of the round as he wrapped up the day seven shots back of the leader

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago