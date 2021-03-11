NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Sam Ehlinger's Pro Day Could Define NFL Career

Jim Mora Jr. believes Sam Ehlinger has upside in the NFL Draft
The eyes of Texas are one set of pupils that will be looking down Sam Ehlinger Thursday afternoon. In fact, at least another 32 sets should be paying attention as well. 

Ehlinger headlines the 2021 Longhorns prospects as Pro Day commences in Austin. Unlike in years past, this will be most prospects' one and only shot to impress scouts and general managers before draft weekend beginning on April 29. 

The NFL elected not to have the annual combine in Indianapolis, Ind. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehlinger, whose draft grade has fluttered between a third-round pick to an undrafted free agent, comes in with the highest expectations. An extra year of eligibility could have landed him as a top target. Any regression would have sent him off the radar. 

It's clear the polarizing product Ehlinger has become will not be everyone's cup of tea. That doesn't mean his style of play won't be warranted at the next level. 

"I don't think he [Ehlinger] changed much, I think my eyes just opened," former NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. told LonghornsCountry. "I saw a guy who could make some throws. I don't want him running up inside on those quarterback counters and quarterback draws all the time but he does it well." 

Ehlinger currently sits fourth all-time in program history with 27 wins. In 2020, his progression of the pass diminished without the connection of Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, both of whom were drafted last season. 

Overall, there were highlights with No.11. Every great throw was met with an ill-timed play, leading to a drop or incompletion. The production dwindled, leading to Ehlinger throwing for 2,566 yards and 26 touchdowns. 

Mora, whose work included helping prep both Brett Hundley and former top-10 selection Josh Rosen to the NFL Draft at UCLA, can see the minor issues leading to major concerns for Ehlinger's draft stock. 

"I don't think he's the pure passer that NFL teams are looking for," Mora said. "I think he lacks speed and elusiveness in the open-field as a guy they're looking for in a say Lamar Jackson role." 

Ehlinger's Pro Day is essential after a mixed review out in Mobile, Ala. at the 2021 Senior Bowl. As one of six gunslingers, scouts told LonghornsCountry.com that he was inconsistent with his deep ball and made critical mistakes on short throws in practice. 

The one positive was his performance in the actual game, which showed promise as a leader. Ehlinger went 4-of-10 passing for 42 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to former UCLA running back Demetric Felton.  

Mora says that some teams might not view Ehlinger with upside. That's not his approach after four years of watching his tape. 

"I'm never going to rule him out," Mora said. "I think he'll get drafted, but the team has to have a specific —a very specific plan on how they're going to use him. 

"You just don't count guys like Sam out."   

