NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Sark Picks SEC Player Personnel Director For Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns staff continued to take shape on Sunday, as he named a new player personnel director
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hard at work building his new staff since taking over for Tom Herman on January 2. On Sunday afternoon, that staff reportedly took another step towards completion as Sark picks South Carolina's Drew Hughes as his player personnel director. 

Hughes, who was named the director of player personnel for the Gamecocks on Valentine's Day of last year, rejoined Will Muschamp in Columbia after working under him with the Florida Gators from 2014-2017. 

READ MORE: Georgia Coordinator Lanning Says No to Longhorns

Before arriving in South Carolina, Hughes spent the previous two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers where he was responsible for the management of recruiting, in particular high school relations, both on and off-campus recruiting, and talent evaluation.

With Hughes in that position, the Volunteers finished with their first top-10 recruiting class since the 2015 college season. In his previous position under Muschamp at Florida, he assisted the Gators in landing three consecutive top-12 recruiting classes.

READ MORE: Longhorns Coach Tracker: Will Ash Join Urban Meyer's Jags?

Hughes also spent time working at Central Florida, North Carolina State, and at Alabama under coach Nick Saban from 2007-2011.

Per the South Carolina team website, gamecocksonline.com, Hughes has also helped recruit 30 NFL draft picks to his various teams since 2012, including 12 in 2018 alone. 

Hughes takes over for former Texas Longhorns director of player personnel Derek Chang, who was not retained by the university after Sarkisian took over as the head coach. 

Flag
News

Sark Picks SEC Player Personnel Director For Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns staff continued to take shape on Sunday, as he named a new player personnel director

USATSI_15240622
News

Longhorns Coach Tracker: Will Ash Join Urban Meyer's Jags?

With the Texas Longhorns's coaching staff still in flux under new Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, could Chris Ash be the next coach to leave Austin?

9195532
News

Longhorns in Line For Another 2022 Star?

Steve Sarkisian's momentum on the recruiting trail continues to increase, with a stud 2022 safety putting the Longhorns among his top schools

USATSI_15430371
News

Shorthanded Longhorns Dominate K-State 82-67

Despite missing three key playmakers on Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team took care of business in a 82-67 win over the Kansas State Wildcats

Quinn-Ewers
News

Can Sark Help Texas Win Back Five-Star QB Quinn Ewers?

Texas lost a big commitment from Southlake five-star QB Quinn Ewers in October, but with Steve Sarkisian in town, can the Longhorns make up ground?

USATSI_13763889
News

Georgia Coordinator Lanning Says No to Longhorns

Texas's search for a defensive coordinator will continue into the weekend, after Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning spurned the schools advances on Friday

USATSI_12530534
News

Will Longhorns Lose Another Upperclassman to Transfer Portal?

Texas could be losing yet another player to the NCAA's Transfer Portal, with this one coming from the defensive side of the ball

ro meyer
News

Texas Ex Charlie Strong Joins Urban Meyer’s Jaguars

Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has found a new home with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars