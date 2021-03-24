NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Sarkisian: Longhorns Coaching Staff ‘Buying Into’ New System

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says his new coaching staff is ‘buying into’ the new system
On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns officially began spring football. For the first time, new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the players took the field, hoping to prove they can turn the program around.

Sarkisian’s new coaching staff seems to have a perfect balance of proven player development, elite recruiting abilities, and masterful play-calling. While the staff undoubtedly looks good on paper, it will have to buy into Sarkisian’s system for his coaching puzzle to fit together.

Coach Sarkisian affirmed that the staff seems fully immersed in the new system:

“Well I think the staff has been great, these guys have had a lot of buying in. I thought today was a really good day from that standpoint of day one of the defense and offensive coaches and schemes and what we are implementing on both sides of the ball of working well with one another, not necessarily trying to beat the other guys or out scheme the other guys but developing our players and teaching them.”

The staff's commitment alone is not enough to make the system effective. For Sarkisian to execute his vision, the new coaching staff must be willing to constantly adapt.

“And I'd say the other thing that jumped out to me today is I thought it was really good, you know, the coaches there buy into it was a new practice schedule for the majority of them too. And sometimes you don't know where you're going, and you kind of have to just get to where you're supposed to get to and then figure it out. But I thought, all in all, they were wired into it and they had the players ready to go.”

Now that the coaching staff is fully bought in, it's up to the players now. As spring training continues, they will have the opportunity to showcase Sarkisian’s vision on the field.

How do you feel about the new coaching staff? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

News

