Sarkisian's Recruiting Impact Could Lead Texas Back to NFL Glory

As the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, the University of Texas is hopeful for their next crop of talent to make an impact at the next level. Thursday's Pro Day will be a final showcase for all former Longhorns to make one lasting impression before all 32 teams are on the clock.

Texas won't feature top-tier names garnering first-round buzz. "Jack" backer Joseph Ossai is considered to be the top prospect from bundle hoping to hear their name called between April 29-May 1. Even some consider him to be an early second-round option.

The question is why? Texas has found a way to land near the top 10 of recruiting even well after the Mack Brown era. The difference? Fewer names have been called on the first night of draft since.

A big reason why? Coaching. This is where first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to step up.

"When you're at the University of Texas and you're primarily recruiting kids from Texas, these are players that are already well developed," Former NFL and college coach Jim Mora Jr. told LonghornCountry.com Wednesday. "We all know what high school football is like in the state of Texas. It's a serious business. A lot of these young men you're getting, they're reaching their ceiling."

Mora, who spent time coaching with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and UCLA, watched the development of Sarkisian over the past decade. A former Washington player, Mora saw the Huskies reach new heights under the now Longhorns head coach for the first time in decades.

The realm of recruiting is a business, similar to selling free agents in the NFL to join a roster. Sarkisian, whom prior to becoming Alabama's offensive coordinator, worked with the Falcons in the same role.

The goal is to land the top names overall, no matter the geographical location. Sarkisian now will need to win not just the Lone Star State, but also areas outside of Texas.

"We've already seen Steve start to have an impact in the state of California, And I think that he will probably broaden the footprint a little bit," Mora said on Sarkisian's role in recruitment.

Mora sees Sarkisian's top strength as the development of players. After coaching at both levels, there's a line in which coaches understand what the NFL is looking for in talent. It's not just transitioning the players from the high school level, but also getting them ready to further their journey.

Any player can make an impact, regardless of their final ranking in college. Names that finish with two stars become top 10 picks. That comes down to coaching.

It's where Sarkisian thrives in the process of development.

"He will take some diamonds in the rough, players that are a little bit raw, players that have some different skillsets, and he'll develop that," Mora said. "I also think you'll see him approach scheming, offseason work, management, practice from more of an NFL model.

"Texas is always going to have a lot of talent. It's all about developing that talent to what makes that team special."

