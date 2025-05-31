Scottie Scheffler and Peyton Manning Have Funny Moment in Pro-Am Pairing
Before the Memorial Tournament got started on Thursday, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio hosted the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am on Wednesday, matching a professional golfer with three amateurs on the front and back nine.
In the opening tee time of the day, Scottie Scheffler was paired with Anthony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning and Brandon Stockley. And on the first tee, Manning certainly deserved an early-morning mulligan:
The shot set off a laughing spree for Scheffler and the rest of the group, an impressive feat at 7 a.m.
Both Manning and Scheffler of course have connections to the University of Texas. Manning is the uncle of the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback Arch Manning, while Scheffler attended Texas from 2014 to 2018.
Other celebrities playing in the Pro-Am included Steph Curry, Larry Fitzgerald, Alex Smith, Ryan Day, Nick Saban, Luke Bryan, Andre Iguodala and Rob Lowe.
This weekend, Scheffler is working to defend his crown at the Memorial after beating out Collin Morikawa last year in Dublin. The tournament, which was founded and is hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, is in the midst of its third round on Saturday.
Scheffler began the day in fourth place, three shots behind leaders Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin.