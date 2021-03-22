NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Seven Longhorns to Miss Spring Football With Injuries

The Texas Longhorns begin spring football camp on Monday, but are to be without seven players for its duration
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns are beginning their first spring football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday, but they will have to do it shorthanded, with seven players will be scheduled to miss the entire spring due to injury concerns, per a release from the school.

Headlining the group of injuries is starting WILL linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who had a shoulder procedure performed during the spring break period. 

Overshown is expected to be ready far in advance of the regular season, however, and should return to workouts this summer. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

"Overshown had to have a shoulder procedure done here during spring break," Sarkisian told the media on Monday. "He'll be back by training camp. We'll probably get him back at some point in the mid- to late summer."

Rotational nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat will also miss time following a shoulder procedure as well, though he is expected to be on an earlier timeline than Overshown.

"Sweat had his shoulder done right after the season, so he's a little further along," Sarkisian said. "We'll probably get him earlier in the summer."

READ MORE: Longhorns Showed Under Armour MVP Trevell Johnson 'Love From the Start'

Other players in the release listed to miss spring included deep snapper Justin Mader and tight end Brayden Liebrock, who will both also miss the spring with shoulder injuries, as well as starting offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (ankle), punter Ryan Bujcevski (knee), and linebacker Derrick Harris (knee).

What do you think of the Longhorns' injury issues to begin the spring? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

