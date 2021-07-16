Sports Illustrated home
Sooners Ex QB Baker Mayfield Earns ‘Horns Down’ for Trolling Longhorns

Baker Mayfield is a troll. But he is a high-profile troll.
Author:

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield is just a troll. Albeit a high-profile one.

Mayfield, the starting QB for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, has opted to react to the Big 12 concept of potentially penalizing players for throwing up the "Horns Down'' hand sign in the direction of Texas Longhorns players.

Mayfield is a pro. And not just in the NFL. He's also a pro when it comes to trolling.

Is this an irritation to some in Longhorns Country? Maybe, though Mayfield - who noted in his tweet that “the following content might offend some viewers, the mentally weak ones of course'' - is really not doing any meaningful damage here, outside of keeping up his image as a pot-stirrer.

Mayfield, who during his playing career at OU frequently used the "Horns Down'' sign, here used the hashtags “Boomer” and “ZebrasProtectingLonghorns” in this post.

His outspokenness on this matter, however, does not give him a vote. Nor does the fact that, as much as University of Texas fans might not like it, Mayfield has developed into an interesting (maybe even good?) NFL QB.

No, the powers that be in the Big 12 will make the determination whether the "Horns Down'' thing can still fly. But we trust that Baker Mayfield - who seems to think he's in the head of UT when it actually might be the other way around - will do his thing on Twitter as a highly-compensated college troll.

READ MORE: Big 12 Officials: Horns Down Will Lead To A Taunting Penalty

