Oklahoma Blindsides Texas in Game 1 of WCWS Championship

The Sooners scored 16 runs on 16 hits, including six home runs, as the Longhorns face elimination in Game 2 on Thursday

The Texas Longhorns had no answers for Oklahoma’s potent lineup, as they lost to the Sooners, 16-1, in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The game got out of hand early as far as the Longhorns (47-21-1) were concerned. Texas actually had a 1-0 lead after the first half-inning on Oklahoma (58-3) and the Sooners made it — and Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini — disappear quickly.

The Sooners hit two home runs in the bottom of the first — a two-run shot by Jocelyn Alo and a three-run shot by Taylor Snow. That chased off Dolcini, and while her relievers Sophia Simpson and Logan Hulon didn’t give up another run, the Longhorns were already in trouble.

Oklahoma just kept piling it on. Jennifer Johns hit a solo shot in the third inning, and Tiare Jennings hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning. Alo hit another one in the fifth inning for her 122nd career home run, and Jennings followed right after with her second of the game, a solo shot.

Texas knew what it was getting into, having already lost to the Sooners, 7-2, in the WCWS. But Texas also had success against OU this season, as they handed the Sooners one of their three losses in April. Dolcini started that game, tossing a two-hitter and giving up just one home run.

In spite of this being a ‘Red River Rivalry’ championship series, the Longhorns are the ‘David’ in this scenario. Texas is the first unseeded team to reach the WCWS Championship Series, is 6-0 in elimination games in the NCAA Tournament and has 18 come-from-behind wins this season.

Oklahoma had three losses for the season entering the game. The Sooners are seeking their sixth national crown overall and fourth in the last six staged championships. This is OU’s eighth WCWS Championship Series, including its seventh in the last 10 years.

After Texas lost to Oklahoma earlier in the WCWS, Texas won three straight games to get into the Championship Series.

Texas had a promising start, thanks to control issues by Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein. She walked three hitters in the first inning, and with the bases loaded walked Courtney Day to score Bella Dayton.

Dayton was the only Texas hitter with at least two hits, as Texas managed just three total off Sooners pitching.

Game 2 of the series is Thursday.

