Source: Texas Longhorns ‘Invited’ Coach Shaka Smart To Leave For Marquette

Source: Texas Longhorns ‘Invited’ Shaka Smart To Leave For Marquette

According to a high-placed Longhorns source, decision-makers at the University of Texas met with Shaka Smart on the Monday after the NCAA loss to work towards an amicable departure
Just days after his team's 53-52 upset loss to Abilene Christian in round one of the NCAA Tournament, Shake Smart is on his way out of Austin and on his way to Wisconsin, following multiple reports that he has accepted the head coaching job at Marquette.

And, according to a high-placed Longhorns source, LonghornsCountry.com, Texas wasted no time in steering Smart to his departure, urging him in a meeting on the Monday following the embarrassing defeat to seek employment elsewhere.

Texas wished to avoid the complications of a termination, the source tells us.

Smart finishes his tenure at Texas after six seasons, leading the Longhorns to three NCAA tournament appearances, an NIT Championship, and the school's first-ever Big 12 Tournament title -- though he failed to win a single NCAA Tournament game during his time with the program.

After six seasons Smart ends his time at Texas with an overall record of 109-86 and a 52-56 mark in the Big 12 conference.

Texas will be spared the expense of buying Smart out of the remaining years of his contract and will be able to begin their search for a new head coach in earnest, without the financial burdens hanging over their head.

Texas is, however, sources tell us, prepared to deal  with the financial ramifications of pursuing Texas Tech coach Chris Beard a process we are told is happening at present.

