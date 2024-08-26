Steve Sarkisian Noncommittal on Arch Manning Playing vs. Colorado State
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was non-committal on Monday when he was asked if Arch Manning would see some action in the first half against Colorado State on Saturday in Austin.
"We'll find out," Sarkisian said.
The Longhorns have opened up as heavy favorites, as the game could turn into a blowout. The question is not whether Manning will play, but more of when.
Sarkisian was asked the question directly and his response was simple to say the least.
Manning saw most of the action in the spring game. He completed 19-of-25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Longhorns fans are looking to see more of that in a regular-season game after he played sparingly in two games last year.
Sarkisian was more focused on adversity and playing down to the level of the overmatched opponent. Adversity was a big word for Sarkisian this offseason. He was quick to point out there are no cakewalks in the SEC and they better show up to play all season long, regardless of the opponent.
"Eight of our 12 wins last year were one-score games in the fourth quarter, It wasn't like we walked our way to victories," Sarkisian said. "We had to find ways to win late in games in some adverse situations, We're going to need that again this fall."
If the Longhorns play down to the level of Colorado State on Saturday, Quinn Ewers will remain in the game, forcing Manning to wait until seeing his first action of the 2024 season.