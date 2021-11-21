Texas Women Fall to Tennessee in Overtime, 76-70

Tamari Key had a triple-double as No. 16 Tennessee put together a furious fourth-quarter rally to overcome a 12-point lead by No. 12 Texas, as the Lady Volunteers defeated the Longhorns, 74-70, Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sunday.

With a free throw in overtime, Key closed out her triple-double with 10 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, as she owned the paint for the Lady Vols (4-0). She fouled out late in overtime But, it was Jordan Horston, with a career-high 28 points, who led Tennessee’s comeback in regulation, and that comeback poured into overtime. Horston also had 15 rebounds.

Alexus Dye (13 points) made two free throws with 49 seconds left to give Tennessee a three-point lead. On the other end, Texas’ Aliyah Matharu drew a foul, but missed both free throws with 28 seconds left. Tennessee got the rebound. The game was delayed for a few minutes after Texas guard Audrey Warren fell hard to the floor going for the rebound with two Tennessee players. Warren needed help to get to the locker room.

Texas sent Dye to the free-throw line with 24 seconds left and she made one, pushing Tennessee’s lead to 72-68. But Tennessee was able to get the rebound and Texas had to foul again. From there, Tennessee put the game away with two more free throws from Horston.

At one point Tennessee outscored Texas 19-4 from the start of the fourth quarter into the first two minutes of overtime, as Texas (3-1) went cold from the field.

The most recent edition of the series between two of the most recognizable programs win in women’s college basketball didn’t disappoint. The second half was marked by huge runs by both teams.

In the third quarter, Matharu keyed the Longhorns’ offense. With Texas down a point, 29-28, at halftime, the Longhorns came out of the break and went on a 21-10 run, led by hard-nosed defense, quality rebounding and Matharu’s 5-of-7 shooting, which led to 13 third-quarter points for the Mississippi State transfer. By the end of the third quarter, Texas was up 10 points. Matharu finished with 27 points in the game.

But, in the fourth quarter, Tennessee came all the way back, thanks to a 13-1 run to end the fourth quarter. Tennessee finally tied the game on Dye’s put-back with 21 seconds left. Both Texas and Tennessee had a chance to break the tie, but both failed to score, sending the game to overtime.

The Longhorns needed whatever offensive boost they could get, with two highly-touted freshmen — Aaliyah Moore and Kyndall Hunter — out with injuries. Moore was voted the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the year. Laruen Ebo started in Moore’s place on Sunday, and she finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Guard Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11 points for the Longhorns, while freshman Rori Harmon added 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Longhorns are back in action on Nov. 27 when they host CSUN at the Erwin Center at 1 p.m.

