Texas and Oklahoma To Officially Request Admission To SEC On Tuesday Morning

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners intend to officially request entry to the SEC on Tuesday morning

On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma both took the first step in the process of leaving the Big 12, revealing their plans to leave the now floundering conference after releasing a statement detailing their intentions to not renew their grant of rights media deal with the conference.

And on Tuesday, their plan to join the nation's most prestigious sports conference will continue, as the two programs will officially apply for admission into the Southeastern conference, per a report from WFAA's Jason Whitely.

Despite their initial application to join the conference, it remains unclear as to when exactly the two rival programs will be able to take the field as SEC members in any sport.

After all, Texas and Oklahoma also both cited previously cited that they would happily wait out the remaining time on that deal, which is set to expire in 2025.

However, per multiple separate reports, that wait won't be very long, with the expectation being that the two schools will compete in the SEC no later than 2022.

The two programs now face one final step before they are fully admitted as members of the league -- a conference vote -- which could take place as early as this week, and finalize the process.

