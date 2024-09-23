Texas Approaching SEC Opener Like 'Business as Usual'
The time has finally come.
After two years of waiting, the Texas Longhorns will make their SEC debut at home against Mississippi State on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Longhorns have proven a lot in non-conference play this season, now it's time to prove why they belong in the Southeastern Conference.
Mississippi State might be an unranked team, but could still pose threats to Texas.
"(I've got a) ton of respect for coach (Jeff) Lebby," head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "He knows Texas football well from his time in the Big 12. Very offensive, innovative guy, they got really good wide outs to where they're a dangerous team that way."
All eyes will be on Texas and the Longhorn faithful for the 3:15 p.m. kickoff, but the preparation won't be any different from what the team is used to.
"Business as usual," Sarkisian said. "We believe in our formula for success and what that looks like. We respect this is our first SEC game at home and we're gonna embrace that side of it, but that's not gonna affect the way we prepare for the game."
Sarkisian is familiar with the conference, having previously worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. He knows it's a tough and physical conference, and in many ways different from Texas' former home in the Big 12.
"There's definitely big people in this conference," Sarkisian said. "The toll that this conference can take on you over an extended period of time, you got eight conference games, so what that looks like week to week and you gotta make sure your team is healthy enough and can perform at a high level."
So far, Texas has checked the boxes most fans expect from an SEC team: it has the depth in multiple positions.
Like the conference slogan says: it just means more. And Texas is about to be part of something bigger than the program.