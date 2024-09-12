Texas Baseball 2025 SEC Schedule Revealed
When it was announced that the Texas Longhorns would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, excitement was through the roof. This rang especially true for baseball, as the Longhorns have the expectations to be a perennial contender for Omaha.
Already brimming with anticipation, the fire got stoked even more when Texas baseball moved on from coach David Pierce and hired Jim Schlossnagle away from rival Texas A&M. Moving to the best college baseball conference means a plethora of new, exciting matchups as well as the rekindling of old rivalries.
So, it only made sense that fans couldn't wait for the reveal of the Longhorns' first slate of SEC opponents for the 2025 season. On Thursday, that wait came to an end as the conference schedule was finally released.
Take a look:
The most anticipated series on the docket for Texas is undoubtedly the renewal of their rivalry with the Aggies as a conference foe. While Texas A&M undoubtedly will have plenty of vitriol for their former coach, the first series will be held at Disch-Falk Field from April 25-27.
As for the rest of the home schedule, the Longhorns will play host to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators -- giving fans multiple series against marquee opponents in Austin.
Going on the road, Texas kicks off SEC play with a trip to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After they have road series against the Missouri Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oklahoma Sooners to cap off the season.
There is no doubt the Longhorns will want to make a statement during their first season in the SEC and show that they truly do belong in the conference. Fortunately for them, they drew a rather tough schedule and have the opportunity to do just that.