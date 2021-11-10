Texas Baseball Announces 2022 Signing Class

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns head coach David Pierce announced that the team signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.

The future continues to look bright for Texas baseball, and the team will enter the season with national championship aspirations. Coach Pierce seems to be very excited about the 2022 class:

“First of all, congratulations to all of our 2022 signees. Texas fans will not be disappointed in this group,” Pierce said. “Our staff did an incredible job putting this class together. It really meets the needs for the 2023 season.”

So who exactly did the Longhorns get?

Aledo OF Max Belveu

Palo Alto (CA) OF Henry Bolte

Liberty (CA) INF/RHP Cutter Coffey

Frisco Rock Hill OF/RHP Brenner Cox

Houston Summer Creek INF Jayden Duplantier

San Antonio Brandeis INF Jalin Flores

Sinton C Rylan Galvan

Lake Travis RHP Pierce George

Arlington Martin RHP Max Grubbs

Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) RHP Matthew Porchas

Waxahachie INF/OF Jared Thomas

Highland Park LHP Collin Valentine

The class features five right-handed pitchers, one left-handed pitcher, and six position players.

Coach Pierce believes that this class will be equipped to maintain the Longhorns’ baseball success.

“The class brings excellent speed and potential power to the line-up with big power arms. The class also includes a pair of two-way players and one additional left-handed pitcher as well. We recruit great players every year but the class of 2022 has a chance to be very special and give Texas Baseball continued success.

It has a level of talent to step in and contribute right away.”

Looking ahead, the Longhorns are set to kick off the season by facing the Rice Owls at home from February 18-20.

