Texas Baseball Announces Schedule for 2025 Shriners Children's College Showdown
As Texas baseball fans patiently wait for the official 2025 schedule to be announced, the program has now announced two collegiate tournaments that the Longhorns will be a part of to get the excitement rolling.
Texas baseball announced on the social media platform 'X' on Thursday that it will be participating in the Shriners Children's College Showdown from Feb. 14-16 next winter and is set to travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington for the three-day event. The team will go against Louisville, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma State, with the Longhorns being one of six total invitees.
This comes as Texas' second neutral-site collegiate tournament in the month of February for the 2025 season, as it was revealed back in July that the program would appear as one of four teams in the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, running from Feb. 28 to March 2.
Last season, Texas played in three non-home collegiate tournaments: the Astros Foundation College Classic, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, and the NCAA College Station Regional taking losses in seven out of the eight combined matchups across all three events. It ended the season at a 36-24 record under former head coach David Pierce, the worst record it's seen since 2019, not including a 2020 season cut short.
However, now having hired previous Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle ahead of their first season in the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorns are now hungrier than ever to become a championship-winning squad.
Despite losing key hitters Jared Thomas, Peyton Powell, and Porter Brown from last season, Texas returns some crucial starters in juniors Max Belyeu, Jalin Flores, and Rylan Galvan alongside redshirt senior Kimble Schuessler and sophomores Will Gasparino and Casey Borba. The arrival of Schlossnagle also brought in some talented transfers and promising recruits, all good news as the Longhorns look to face some tough competition as SEC contenders.