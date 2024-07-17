Texas Baseball Lands Ole Miss Transfer RHP Grayson Saunier
There are multiple approaches possible when it comes to fielding a winning baseball team. Some coaches prefer to lean heavily on offense, fielding a lineup of sluggers all capable of mashing on any given day. On the other end of the spectrum are those who choose to focus primarily on an elite pitching staff.
Then you have those who see the value in having both a potent lineup and a stable of talented arms, such as Jim Schlossnagle and his staff. Since taking over as the coach of the Longhorns, Schlossnagle has been active on the recruiting front to obtain a wide variety of ballplayers.
Continuing that momentum, on Wednesday morning former Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Grayson Saunier announced that he would be transferring to Texas. Landing the former Rebel gives the Longhorns another bullpen arm, one that pitching coach Max Weiner will look forward to working with.
Saunier spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Ole Miss, putting together a 6-7 record with a 6.25 ERA. While those numbers might not jump off the screen, in the 2024 season he showed flashes of potential and posted a 4-3 record with a 5.64 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44.2 innings of work.
He makes his way to Austin to join an overhauled bullpen under the watch of Schlossnagle and Weiner. If they can bring out the full potential in Saunier, the Longhorns will have yet another elite arm capable of coming into games and completely shutting down opponents at the plate.