Texas Baseball OF Jared Thomas Drafted No. 42 Overall by Colorado Rockies
Several great ballplayers have donned the burnt orange and white for the Texas Longhorns in recent years, but perhaps none embodied what it meant to be a Longhorn more than Jared Thomas.
Despite struggling early as a freshman during the 2023 season, Thomas never let that faze him. Eventually moving into the leadoff spot, the then-first baseman was red-hot down the final stretch. Catching fire to end the campaign, he posted a final slash line of .321/.398/.484 and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
That success carried into 2024, as he maintained the leadoff role and continued to be one of the best hitters in the conference. Getting on base at a consistent clip to set the table for the Longhorns, his final slash line was .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs and 18 stolen bases to earn a First Team All-Big 12 spot.
He combined his offensive prowess at the plate with elite defense in the outfield, occasionally playing first base as well. All that success meant he was likely to be taken in the 2024 MLB Draft, and that came to fruition when the Colorado Rockies selected him with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.
Thomas marks the first member of the 2024 Longhorns team to hear their name called in the draft, as guys like shortstop Jalin Flores and right-handed pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. wait to hear their name announced in the coming rounds, with the potential for Flores to return still on the table.