Texas Baseball Puts Down Texas State 5-1, Extends Winning Streak to 14

The Texas Longhorns showed no sign of slowing down as they claimed Texas State as their latest victims en route to a 14-game winning streak.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns baseball team extended their winning streak on Tuesday night to 14 straight games after defeating the Texas State Bobcats 5-1. Texas continues to make a statement in midweek non-conference matchups.

READ MORE: Next Longhorns Heisman? Texas' Bijan Robinson's Focus is on Spring Ball

Longhorns left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen once again had a spectacular midweek showing as he tossed 8.1 innings of 3 hit, 1 run baseball. Texas has a stellar weekend rotation, however, Hansen is bent on busting down the door to secure his spot as a weekend warrior prior to the end of the season.

On the offensive side of the house, designated hitter Ivan Melendez is showing no signs of slowing down. It almost seems like a given at this point that Melendez has to be talked about after every single game. And while most things are not automatic in life, Melendez getting a hit and helping his team is pretty close.

Longhorns first baseman Zach Zubia was the star of the show offensively on Tuesday night, however. The right-handed hitter went 3-4 on the evening and increased his season batting average to .341. With all of the recent talk of Melendez and outfielder Mike Antico, Zubia has flown under the radar to a degree despite having a stellar season.

READ MORE: More Than RB No.2, Texas' Johnson Proving to be Longhorns' Leader

Texas continues on their tear as they continue to steamroll opponents. They are currently ranked third in NCAA baseball but the team's hunger for more is evident. Texas will face a tougher test this weekend as they return to Big 12 conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a three-game series.

Oklahoma State is currently ranked 24th in the nation and will represent a prime opportunity for Texas to prove that they can do damage against a very strong conference rival.

The three-game series between the two teams is one of the marquee matchups to keep an eye on this weekend.

What do you think of the Longhorns winning streak? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.