Texas Baseball: Seven Players Selected to Preseason All-American Team

On Tuesday, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American Team announced seven Texas Longhorns players who were selected to the team.

According to the Longhorns website, here are the players who were chosen:

Hanson and Melendez led the way for the Texas Longhorns’ first team selections. Hansen has been an elite player for the Longhorns, pitching a 1.58 ERA and earning 98 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched.

Melendez was also a crucial piece for the team’s deep postseason run last season, leading the Longhorns with a .319 batting average, a .603 slugging percentage and 13 homers.

The 2021 season was quite a successful one for the Longhorns, reaching the College World Series semifinals where they fell to the eventual national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Texas’s roster includes a mix of seasoned veterans and elite newcomers.

The Longhorns' quest to return to Omaha will be a difficult one, starting with a home series against the Rice Owls from February 18-20.

