    December 21, 2021
    Texas Baseball: Seven Players Selected to Preseason All-American Team

    The Texas baseball team has seven players selected to the Preseason All-American team
    On Tuesday, the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American Team announced seven Texas Longhorns players who were selected to the team.

    According to the Longhorns website, here are the players who were chosen:

    “Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen and infielder Ivan Melendez were both named to the first team, while infielder Trey Faltine and right handed pitchers Tristan Stevens, Tanner Witt and Aaron Nixon were named to the second team. Infielder Mitchell Daly rounded out the Longhorns' selections, being named to the third team.”

    Hanson and Melendez led the way for the Texas Longhorns’ first team selections. Hansen has been an elite player for the Longhorns, pitching a 1.58 ERA and earning 98 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched.

    Melendez was also a crucial piece for the team’s deep postseason run last season, leading the Longhorns with a .319 batting average, a .603 slugging percentage and 13 homers.

    The 2021 season was quite a successful one for the Longhorns, reaching the College World Series semifinals where they fell to the eventual national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

    Texas’s roster includes a mix of seasoned veterans and elite newcomers.

    The Longhorns' quest to return to Omaha will be a difficult one, starting with a home series against the Rice Owls from February 18-20.

