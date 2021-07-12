Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Texas freshmen Mitchell Daly, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon are only beginning to show the nation their budding talent
Author:
Publish date:

Even in the offseason, Texas Baseball still remains the topic of conversation after the success they had in the 2021. And who knows where they would've been if not for the play of their freshmen? 

According to an announcement from the organization on Monday, second-baseman Mitchell Daly, pitcher Tanner Witt, and pitcher Aaron Nixon were all named to the D1 Baseball Freshmen All-American Team. 

Witt received first-team honors, while Daly and Nixon were both named second-team All-Americans. This is the second time in the last month that all three players have earned the title of All-American.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Witt was arguably the best relief pitcher for the Horns this past season. He had a team-high 28 appearances on the mound and a 5-0 record. Witt's 73 strikeouts were also the most on the team by a non-starting pitcher.  

The freshman right-hander held opposing batters to a .194 average while walking 25 batters. He also tossed a 3.16 ERA in 57 innings pitched on the year. 

Nixon was the go-to closer for Coach David Pierce and Texas this past season, and for good reason. He led the team in saves at nine, which was good for third in the Big 12 Conference. 

Additionally, Nixon only walked 10 batters on the season while maintaining the third-best ERA on the team at 2.12. He was second on the team in mound appearances with 27, trailing only Witt. 

Nixon and Witt are also in the middle of competing nationally with the Collegiate National Team. They will conclude play next week in the Collegiate vs Professional game in Cary, North Carolina. 

READ MORE: Texas Ace Ty Madden Drafted 32nd Overall By Detroit Tigers

Texas fans became quite accustomed to the infield play of Daly throughout the season. His consistent double-play teamwork with short-stop Trey Faltine provided a number of big-time plays for the Longhorns on defense. 

The Madison, Alabama native was second on the team amongst qualified hitters with a .316 batting average. He was tied with first-baseman Zach Zubia for the team-lead in hits at 66. Daly also had 15 doubles and two homers on the year. 

Although the Longhorns heart-breaking College World Series loss to Mississippi State ended a 50-win season, they wouldn't have made it to Omaha without the play-making of the young freshmen. 

Luckily for Longhorn Nation, all three will return to the Forty Acres next season in hopes of making another deep run to the College World Series. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_6924
News

Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Antico_Mike_sss_Texas_base_BYU0190
News

Longhorns Mike Antico Selected In Eighth Round Of MLB Draft

Longhorns outfielder Mike Antico is the latest Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16304713
News

Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Texas freshmen Mitchell Daly, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon are only beginning to show the nation their budding talent

USATSI_15306998
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Longhorns will welcome Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin for their annual matchup

GettyImages-1171414103
News

Is Texas In Line For Another Alabama Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns could be in line for yet another transfer from the defending national champions

USATSI_16309158
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ace Ty Madden Drafted 32nd Overall By Detroit Tigers

The wait is over as Ty Madden will continue his pitching career with the Detroit Tigers

GettyImages-1293682816
Football

Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

The conference announced the media's preseason picks for 2021 and the Longhorns once again have a few competitors at the top-end of the standings

USATSI_15221019
Football

How Concerned Should Texas Be Against Louisiana?

Texas will be favored in the season opener, but sleeping on Billy Napier's squad would be a mistake