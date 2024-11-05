Texas Basketball: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Ohio State
Texas Longhorns men's basketball announced that guard Tramon Mark and forward Devon Pryor will both miss tonight's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said on Oct. 30 that Mark would be day-to-day leading up to the game.
“He’s a day-to-day guy right now, and we'll monitor how that goes the rest of the way," Terry said. "We'll gage him a little bit on if he’ll be ready to play Monday night or if he’ll not be ready to play Monday night, but it'll be day-to-day in terms of where he's at, what he's got going on.”
Here's a few quotes from Mark during the preseason:
On his recruitment:
“I just wanted to keep it private. I could have listed my top three or something, but I just wanted to keep it private," he told Texas Longhorns on SI.
On choosing Texas:
"Texas is just a great school in general," Mark said. "I'm back in my home state. My sister graduated from here, so she kind of helped me along with that. I've always been in the city of Austin coming to see her when she attended the school."
