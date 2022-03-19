Skip to main content

Sweet 16 Dreaming: Longhorns GAMEDAY vs. Purdue

Who will snag the spot to the Sweet 16?

The No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns (22-11) are dancing into the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Texas will face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (28-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 up for grabs.

Despite being a trendy pick to be upset, Texas beat Virginia Tech on Friday thanks to an unorthodox yet effective performance from Coach Chris Beard's offense, taking down the Hokies 81-73 at Fiserv Forum -- its first NCAA Tournament win in eight seasons.

USATSI_17866342_168388359_lowres

Timmy Allen

USATSI_17866643_168388359_lowres

Coach Beard

USATSI_17795236_168388359_lowres

Coach Beard

The Longhorns will face a tough test in slowing Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey. Letting Ivey get into a rhythm early would allow Purdue to dictate the tempo. Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while also adding 31 steals and 19 blocked shots. He is one of just two players nationally (Duke's Paolo Banchero) with 575 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals, and 15 blocked shots.

BEARD'S SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: Beard is 10-4 in his previous four NCAA Tournament appearances. He led Texas Tech to the 2018 Elite Eight and the 2019 NCAA Championship Game. Beard is now 5-0 in First Round games in the NCAA Tournament.

FUN NOTE: Senior Courtney Ramey is on a hot streak, shooting 43.7 percent from three in the last three games for the Longhorns.

allen tcu

Timmy Allen vs. TCU

askew

Devin Askew

USATSI_17794154

Texas vs. Baylor

QUOTABLE: Former Longhorns center Myles Turner, a current standout for the Indiana Pacers, believes there is a major difference in this season's Longhorns team.

"This season feels so much different due to the transfers and overall impact coach Beard has had on our culture," Turner said in an exclusive with reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I am confident with this team going into the tournament despite the up and down season."

RECORDS: Texas 22-11 vs. Purdue 28-7

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Texas Starts NCAA Women's Tournament With Win

The No. 2 seed Longhorns built a big lead and maintained it as they sent home Fairfield in the first round at the Erwin Center

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Hansen 3
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Scores Season High 19 Runs, Rout Incarnate Word 19-2

The Longhorns return home to take on the Cardinals on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17923558
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Take Down Va Tech In 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Chris Beard remains unbeaten in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, after his Texas Longhorns took down Virginia Tech on Friday

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
19 hours ago

WHEN: Sunday, March 20 at approximately 7:40 p.m. CT (30 min following end of the Wisconsin-Iowa State game that tips at 5:10 pm CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/RADIO: TNT, The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: The Longhorns are 3-point underdogs vs. the Boilermakers.

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the Sweet 16, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 15 seed Saint Peter's.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Vic Schaefer
News

Texas Starts NCAA Women's Tournament With Win

The No. 2 seed Longhorns built a big lead and maintained it as they sent home Fairfield in the first round at the Erwin Center

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Hansen 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Scores Season High 19 Runs, Rout Incarnate Word 19-2

The Longhorns return home to take on the Cardinals on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
USATSI_17923558
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Take Down Va Tech In 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Chris Beard remains unbeaten in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, after his Texas Longhorns took down Virginia Tech on Friday

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
Liona Lefau
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes Cut for LB Lefau, Return Trip in Works?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_17923601
News

WATCH: Longhorns Marcus Carr Nails Impossible Shot vs. Virginia Tech

Marcus Carr hit one of the shots of the year on Friday afternoon

By Bri Amaranthus21 hours ago
USATSI_17881963
News

Texas GAMEDAY vs. Fairfield: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Longhorns start what they hope will be a long run in NCAA Women’s Tournament

By Matthew PostinsMar 18, 2022
Pete Hansen 2
Baseball

No. 2 Texas Looks For Strong Weekend Series Against Incarnate Word

The Longhorns return for a three game weekend series against the Cardinals.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 18, 2022
Ivan Melendez
Baseball

No. 2 Texas Splits Pair of Midweek Games

A complete recap of Texas' midweek games.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 17, 2022