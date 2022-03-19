Sweet 16 Dreaming: Longhorns GAMEDAY vs. Purdue

Who will snag the spot to the Sweet 16?

The No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns (22-11) are dancing into the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Texas will face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (28-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 up for grabs.

Despite being a trendy pick to be upset, Texas beat Virginia Tech on Friday thanks to an unorthodox yet effective performance from Coach Chris Beard's offense, taking down the Hokies 81-73 at Fiserv Forum -- its first NCAA Tournament win in eight seasons.

Timmy Allen Coach Beard Coach Beard

The Longhorns will face a tough test in slowing Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey. Letting Ivey get into a rhythm early would allow Purdue to dictate the tempo. Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while also adding 31 steals and 19 blocked shots. He is one of just two players nationally (Duke's Paolo Banchero) with 575 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals, and 15 blocked shots.

BEARD'S SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: Beard is 10-4 in his previous four NCAA Tournament appearances. He led Texas Tech to the 2018 Elite Eight and the 2019 NCAA Championship Game. Beard is now 5-0 in First Round games in the NCAA Tournament.

FUN NOTE: Senior Courtney Ramey is on a hot streak, shooting 43.7 percent from three in the last three games for the Longhorns.

Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Timmy Allen vs. TCU Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Devin Askew Texas vs. Baylor

QUOTABLE: Former Longhorns center Myles Turner, a current standout for the Indiana Pacers, believes there is a major difference in this season's Longhorns team.

"This season feels so much different due to the transfers and overall impact coach Beard has had on our culture," Turner said in an exclusive with reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I am confident with this team going into the tournament despite the up and down season."

RECORDS: Texas 22-11 vs. Purdue 28-7

WHEN: Sunday, March 20 at approximately 7:40 p.m. CT (30 min following end of the Wisconsin-Iowa State game that tips at 5:10 pm CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/RADIO: TNT, The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: The Longhorns are 3-point underdogs vs. the Boilermakers.

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the Sweet 16, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 15 seed Saint Peter's.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.