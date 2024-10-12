Texas DB Derek Williams Jr. Leaves Oklahoma Game With Injury
Texas Longhorns safety Derek Williams Jr.'s return to the field may have been short-lived.
The sophomore safety left early in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners and needed help getting off the field. Williams missed the past two games with a hamstring injury suffered in the Longhorns' win over UTSA on Sept. 14 and just came off the injury report before Saturday's game.
Earlier in the game, Williams came up clutch by forcing a fumble in Sooners' territory. Quintrevion Wisner rushed for a 43-yard touchdown on the very next play to extend the Longhorns' lead to 21-3.
A New Iberia, Louisiana native, Williams has seven tackles in three games this season and recorded an interception in the win over Michigan on Sept. 7. Last season as a freshman, the 6-2, 195-pound defensive back recorded 42 tackles and two passes defended in 13 games.
Williams was one of many four-star recruits in Texas' 2023 recruiting class, with his high school accolades including a state championship and an invite to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
The Longhorns lead the Sooners 21-3 in the middle of the third quarter, looking to avenge their loss in the Red River Rivalry last season.