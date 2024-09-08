Texas Defense Stifles Michigan at 'The Big House'
The Texas Longhorns went in to "The Big House" and put on a Big Show.
The Longhorns defense put on a clinic Saturday afternoon in the 31-12 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Safe to say Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was pleased with the result.
"Defensively, we continued to win on first down which put them in second and long and third and long," Sarkisian said after the game.
David Gbenda led the surge with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Linebacker Anthony Hill also paced the Longhorns with six tackles and a tackle for loss.
Safeties Derek Williams and Andrew Mukuba each had an interception of a Davis Warren pass.
"I have not been involved in too many games where you win the turnover battle 3-0 and don't win the game," Sarkisian said. "We created the turnovers, which was very important. All in all, I am super proud of our team. There were over 111,000 people here today and they really showed out."
Sarkisian said one game, even one as big as Saturday's, does not make a season, but it tells the coaches exactly where things stand.
"This serves as a pretty good barometer of the kind of team we can be," Sarkisian said. "We minimized the explosive plays on defense and we were effective on special teams."
The defense held Michigan's potent offense to 284 yards and only one touchdown. It was a very impressive showing for Texas.
"We weren't really trying to come in and prove anything,' Sarkisian said. "We wanted to play physical, fast and handle the environment and we were able to do that."