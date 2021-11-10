Texas Looking For Leaders In Home Stretch Of Long Season

Nobody comes to a program to lose. Sometimes that's just the reality.

It's the wake-up call maybe Texas football needs right now to find its leaders. After all, how much worse can it get on the Forty Acres?

"I don't think anybody that's here is satisfied with losing," running back Roschon Johnson said Tuesday. "Miserable, that's a tough word for right now. I mean, obviously, when you go through a game and you lose, it's not the most exciting feeling in the world."

Miserable might be the best words to describe the Longhorns (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) as of now. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak, hasn't won in over a month, and was embarrassed in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough, a viral video of defensive line coach Bo Davis likely echoes what the fan base feels entering mid-November. Then again, the players live this out like a bad horror film.

Do you think the fans care one second about that?

"They just care about win or lose," Johnson said. "We haven't been winning to the degree that we should be, and that's upsetting."

The worst part of the nightmare that never seems to end is it's the same story each week. Texas leads going into halftime. The team has consistency on both sides of the football. Then, as if the lights go out, they struggle.

No, not struggle. Fail. Fail, fizzle, fall flat, pick one.

It started back against Oklahoma when Caleb Williams made the world know his name. It's carried over a month later, this time coming behind another 100-plus yard performance from the likes of Iowa State's Breece Hall.

The Longhorns are looking for answers. They're also looking for leaders. Names that could pull those across the finish line and to a strong three-game winning streak to close out Steve Sarkisian's first season in Austin on a positive note.

Johnson wasn't afraid to name those who have stepped up. He told reporters that Jerrin Thompson and Morice Blackwell were taking bigger steps in practice. Safety Brenden Schooler gave a similar answer on Blackwell while also mentioning the growth of freshman JD Coffey in coverage.

The future of Texas could very well be bright. Fans live in the present. They want results today, tomorrow, and every day in-between from here until the end of time.

"As a team, morals are still high," Schooler said. "We still have a positive outlook."

Maybe the "positive" outlook comes with a trip back home to DKR. The Longhorns will take on Kansas (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday evening in which they're favored to win. The Jayhawks are in a constant state of rebuilding.

A loss here would be one of the worst in program history.

The Horns still need two wins over the next three games to be bowl eligible. Players have high spirits and hope that returning back home is the key needed to end a long and downtrodden month of play.

"I think we always play better at home," Schooler said. "I think we always play better with the fans behind us. Having their support is huge."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.