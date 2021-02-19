NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Gains Commitment From Elite In-State WR Evan Stewart

Steve Sarkisian gained a major commitment on Thursday night when elite in-state wideout Evan Stewart pledged his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum continued on Thursday night when elite in-state wide receiver Evan Stewart made his commitment to the program. 

Stewart announced his commitment via his Twitter account just before midnight.

Stewart becomes the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and is the second wide receiver to pledge to Steve Sarkisian. He chose the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star is one of the most coveted wideouts in the entire class, and one of the top recruits in the state of Texas. 

In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track and field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump. 

Stewart is set to enter a system designed by Sarkisian that is designed to get the ball in the hands of its biggest playmakers and helped Alabama's Devonta Smith set records with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on his way to a Heisman Trophy and a national championship win. 

