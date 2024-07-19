Texas High in Preseason SEC Polls, Multiple Players Predicted as All-Conference Selections
In only their first year within the Southeastern Conference, Texas is projected to be one of the top performers across the pool of 16 universities.
During the annual SEC Media Days, a survey that polled the media in attendance found that Texas was picked to finish second in the conference and fall just short of winning the championship.
Additionally, the Longhorns saw 13 players selected to the Preseason All-SEC Football Team, the third-most within the league, trailing behind Alabama and Georgia.
Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was the only offensive first-team selection, while quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back CJ Baxter and wide receiver Isaiah Bond received second-team All-SEC honors. Center Jake Majors claimed third team recognition, with these five athletes making up half of the selections from the Texas offense and defense.
Highlighted by linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., four Longhorns made second-team, including defensive backs Jahdae Barron, Andrew Makuba and Malik Muhammad. Making third-team was defensive lineman Trey Moore to cap off the secondary selections.
For special teams, kicker Bert Auburn was given first-team accolades and kickoff specialist Will Stone was placed on the second team. Running back and return specialist Jaylon Blue made third-team all-purpose honors.
With its combined 10 offensive and defensive picks, Texas had the third-most in the conference, once again trailing behind Alabama and Georgia, who had 13 each.
The Longhorns already have enough pressure to make a stunning first impression in the SEC and could potentially face off against Georgia in the SEC and national championship games, with the preseason poll results confirming that Texas will be a steady contender in both.