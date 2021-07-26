Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Longhorns will travel to Ames to take on perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2020 college football season.

By this point, Texas should be feeling good. They either likely have one or two losses on their record, or even could be undefeated depending on who you ask.

Everything for Steve Sarkisian is about building off last season. The Longhorns have an actual shot of contending in the Big 12 during his first year. However, the game against Iowa State could be where the training wheels begin to fall off.

Is there another team that was more surprising last year than the Cyclones? Under the direction of Matt Campbell, Iowa State look to be one of the league's most complete units on their way to a 9-3 record.

The team also picked up its first New Year's Six Bowl win under Campbell by defeating Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Now, they go for a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the emergence of the Big 12 in 1996. All-time, the Longhorns hold the record at 14-4.

Stay with us at Longhorns Country.com as we break down every game on Texas' schedule for the 2021 season

Iowa State

2021 Record: 9-3 overall, 8-1 Big 12

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell is 35-28 in five seasons with the Cyclones

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple, 3-3-5

Returning starters on Offense: 10

For anyone wondering what it will take to beat Iowa State, it's better defenses. The cyclones lose one starter to the NFL draft, but bring back everyone else. Campbell and star running back Breece Hall said that after coming up short against Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship, many wanted to return for another shot at the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the biggest need to return outside of Hall would be Brock Purdy. Last season, Purdy finished with 2,750 passing yards and a team-high 19 touchdowns. Both wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and tight end Charlie Kolar also will return.

Projected starters on offense:

QB Brock Purdy, Sr.

RB Breece Hall, Jr.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, RS Sr.

WR Tarique Milton, RS Sr.

WR Jaylin Noel, Fresh.

TE Charlie Kolar, RS Sr.

LT Sean Foster, RS Sr.

LG Trevor Downing, RS Jr.

C Colin Newell, RS Sr.

RG Derek Schweiger, RS Sr.

RT Jake Remsburg, RS Soph.

Returning starters on Defense: 9

It's hard to say the Cyclones took a step back defensively even though they lost two starters. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose returns up the middle. Off the edge, Will McDonald, who led the team in sacks, also is back.

Iowa State will also have a veteran secondary, returning four of its five starters from 2020. Leading the way is safety Greg Eisworth and nickel defender Isheem Young. Young was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year following a campaign in which he recorded three forced fumbles and an interception.

Projected starters on defense:

DE Eyioma Uwazurike, RS Sr.

NG Isaiah Lee, RS Jr.

DE Will McDonald V, RS Jr.

LB Jake Hummel, Sr

LB O'Rien Vance, RS Sr.

LB Mike Rose, Sr.

STAR Isheem Young, RS Soph.

CB Anthony Johnson Jr., Sr

FS Jaquan Amos, GRAD

S Greg Eisworth, RS Sr.

CB Datrone Young, RS Sr.

Newcomers to Know:

WR Jaylin Noel

To be a freshman and immediately contribute is something for the Cyclones. Noel could be just a special player who has tremendous value either in the slot or on the outside.

Coming out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Noel elected to head to Ames over the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin. During his final season, he recorded 68 receptions for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Noel likely is to be the No. 3 or No. 4 option in the passing attack, but his track speed should be helpful as a vertical option. Maybe that's all the Cyclones are missing from a season ago.

