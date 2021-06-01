Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2021 regular season in just over 90 days against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2021 regular season with a fresh start behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian and renewed expectations at their back.

In just over 12 weeks, Texas will open the season at home in front of a full crowd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin against the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns, where fans will get their first true look at Sarkian's new program.

It will be the third time the Longhorns and Ragin' Cajuns have faced off, with the Longhorns taking both of the first two matchups (2000 and 2005) by a margin of 112-13.

This, however, is a different Rajun Cajuns unit, led by head coach Billy Napier, who has his team positioned as a Group of 5 dark horse for the upcoming college football playoff.

READ MORE: Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns Open June By Extending Multiple Scholarship Offers

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

Check out the first part of LonghornsCountry.com's way-too-early preview of Lousiana below:

Louisana

2021 Record: 10-1 (7-1 Sun Belt)

Head coach: Billy Napier

Billy Napier is 28-11 in three seasons as the head coach of Louisiana

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning starters on Offense: 10

Lousiana's offense is returning largely intact, behind star quarterback Levi Lewis, who returns for his third season as the starting quarterback. In fact, the lone position that does not return a starter is the running back spot, which will feature sophomore Chris Smith.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Levi Lewis, Sr. (5'10, 184 lbs)*

RB Chris Smith, Soph. (5'9, 194)*

WR Errol Rodgers Jr., Fr. (5'11, 197)*

WR Jalen Williams, Sr. (6'3, 218)*

WR Peter LeBlanc, So. (6'2, 190)*

TE Johnny Lumpkin, Jr. (6'6, 260)*

LT Max Mitchell, Jr. (6'6, 297)*

LG Ken Marks, Sr. (6'4, 308)*

C Shane Vallot, Jr. (6'0, 267)*

RG O'Cyrus Torrence, So. (6'5, 332)*

RT Carlos Rubio, Jr. (6'4, 296)*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 9

Similar to the offense, the Lousiana defense returns the vast majority of its starters, including three players with all-conference honors on a defense that gave up just 22.4 points per game in 2020.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Zi'Yon Hill, Jr. (6'1, 283)*

NG Tayland Humphrey, Sr (6'5, 333)*

DE Andre Jones, Jr. (6'5, 244)*

LB Chauncey Manac, Sr. (6'3, 251)

LB Lorenzo McCaskill, Jr. (6'0, 233)*

LB Ferrod Gardner, Sr. (6'1, 220)*

LB/S Ja'len Johnson, Jr. (6'2, 208)*

CB Mekhi Garner, So. (6'2, 212)*

CB Eric Garror, Jr. (5'9, 176)*

S Percy Butler, Jr. (6'0, 190)*

S Bralen Trahan, Jr. (6'0, 191)

Newcomers to Know:

WR John Stephens Jr.

One of the top transfers in the Sun Belt Conference, the former TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver will get ample opportunity to crack the already deep receiver rotation. Stephens has 14 catches in 25 games in his career with TCU.

RB Chris Smith

After spending last season as the third option behind Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas, Smith ran 62 times for 350 yards and one touchdown, while 16 passes for 170 yards and another score.

LB Chauncey Manac

A first-time starter as a senior, Manac will finally get his chance to show what he can do on the field for Lousiana. Manac had 31 total tackles, one interception, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks last season.

S Bralen Trahan

Occupying one safety spot for the Ragin' Cajuns, Trahan will have his first opportunity to start next season, after finishing last year with 48 total tackles, four interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, and nine pass breakups.

After Texas:

After facing off against the Longhorns, the Ragin' Cajuns will return home to face Nicholls state at their home stadium at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Lousiana.

How will the Longhorns fare against the Ragin' Cajuns'? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook